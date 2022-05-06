Submit Release
District 11 Road Closures, Restrictions Due to Flooding, Slides

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding or slides:

Allegheny County

  • Route 48 between Cool Springs Road in White Oak Borough and Old Long Run Road in the City of McKeesport due to flooding

  • Ripple Road (Route 2118) between Long Run Road in White Oak Borough and Stepanik Road in the City of McKeesport due to flooding

  • Geyer Road (Route 4002) in Reserve and Shaler townships due to flooding

  • Washington Boulevard (Route 8) in the City of Pittsburgh (flood gates closed)

  • Route 130 Allegheny River Boulevard near Nadine Road in the Municipality of Penn Hills single lane restriction due to a slide

  • Route 130 Allegheny River Boulevard at the intersection with Sandy Creek Road in the Municipality of Penn Hills due to flooding

  • Church Hollow Road between McVicker Lane and Bunola River Road in Forward Township due to a slide

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

