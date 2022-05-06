District 11 Road Closures, Restrictions Due to Flooding, Slides

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding or slides:

Allegheny County

Route 48 between Cool Springs Road in White Oak Borough and Old Long Run Road in the City of McKeesport due to flooding

Ripple Road (Route 2118) between Long Run Road in White Oak Borough and Stepanik Road in the City of McKeesport due to flooding

Geyer Road (Route 4002) in Reserve and Shaler townships due to flooding

Washington Boulevard (Route 8) in the City of Pittsburgh (flood gates closed)

Route 130 Allegheny River Boulevard near Nadine Road in the Municipality of Penn Hills single lane restriction due to a slide

Route 130 Allegheny River Boulevard at the intersection with Sandy Creek Road in the Municipality of Penn Hills due to flooding

Church Hollow Road between McVicker Lane and Bunola River Road in Forward Township due to a slide

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

