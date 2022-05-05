The California Apartment Association filed a federal lawsuit Thursday over Alameda County's COVID-related eviction moratorium. The suit alleges the moratorium violates the 5th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, as well as Article I of the California Constitution, which both prohibit the government from taking private property without just compensation.
You just read:
Landlord Group Sues Over County Eviction Moratorium
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.