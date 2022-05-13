City of Charlotte Recognizes BlueFire for Small Business Month

Joe Gass, President and CEO of BlueFire BlueFire's work for the NBA All Star game. The BlueFire logo made from acrylic accentuated with LED lighting.

BlueFire is a visual transformation company that specializes in corporate interior branding and events signage from Washington D.C. to Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 50 years, the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) has celebrated national small business week, recognizing the contribution and impact small business has on the national economy.

The City of Charlotte and Mayor Vi Lyles extended this week-long celebration to a month, highlighting local Charlotte businesses that make a difference in the Queen City with the #31DaysofBiz Campaign. The campaign video series identifies many companies and entrepreneurs who play a pivotal role in strengthening the Charlotte local economy.

BlueFire, a division of Heritage Printing, Signs & Displays, was honored by the City of Charlotte as a featured business for the #31DaysofBiz Campaign.

"Thriving to me isn't simply about growing, but it's really more about the giveback," said Joe Gass, President and CEO of BlueFire.

The company serves organizations large and small that make significant impacts across the City of Charlotte and the Piedmont Region. BlueFire's clientele includes the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Carolina Panthers, NASCAR Hall of Fame, Atrium Health, Classroom Central, Method, and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).

BlueFire was nominated for the City of Charlotte's small business month campaign by Michael Moore, the Interim Director Regional Director and Business Advisor at the North Carolina Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC).

The Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC) is North Carolina's leading resource for growing and developing businesses. Since 1984, the SBTDC has helped over 125,000 North Carolina business owners and prospective entrepreneurs make better decisions – often leading to increased revenue and employment. NC SBTDC is administered by North Carolina State University on behalf of The University of North Carolina System and operates in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration. In addition, each of the 16 North Carolina offices has affiliations with one of the State's universities.

Eric Halili and his team at Rebrand Media produced and edited the video series that highlighted 31 small businesses in Charlotte, North Carolina.

What Is BlueFire?

BlueFire, a division of Heritage Printing, Signs & Displays, is an industry leader in the fabrication and installation of commercial signs, graphics, and custom displays. The BlueFire team provides unmatched customer service and project management in executing award-winning corporate interior branding, storefront graphics, and event displays for clients across the East Coast.

Contact the team at BlueFire to inquire about the transformation of your office, retail, campus, or venue space. Call (704) 655-1465 or email info@bluefiresigns.com.