BMW of Bakersfield Presents Season Two of Mike Udell's Podcast

BMW of Bakersfield Sponsors Season 2 of Mike Udell's Podcast. BMW of Bakersfield Retains Position as Title Sponsor of The Podcast.

BMW of Bakersfield announces their sponsorship for the second season of U-Buy or U-Sell with Mike Udell. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

While cars are still at the core, we want our audience to join the conversation about some fresh new podcast topics that extend well beyond the automotive realm.” — Mike Udell