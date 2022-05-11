BMW of Bakersfield Presents Season Two of Mike Udell's Podcast
BMW of Bakersfield announces their sponsorship for the second season of U-Buy or U-Sell with Mike Udell. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and YouTube.
While cars are still at the core, we want our audience to join the conversation about some fresh new podcast topics that extend well beyond the automotive realm.”BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BMW of Bakersfield proudly announces the renewal of season two of the automotive-inspired podcast, U-Buy or U-Sell with Mike Udell. The Bakersfield-based business retains its position as title sponsor of the podcast which is available on Apple Podcasts for listeners. For those more visually inclined you can tune in to the dealership's popular YouTube Channel.
“There’s a lot of new things coming into play for season two. The whole world’s changed! And I’m excited to share what’s going on in the shifting landscape with consumers,” said Mike Udell. “While cars are still at the core, we want our audience to join the conversation about some fresh new podcast topics that extend well beyond the automotive realm.”
The season’s sequel drops encore episodes on May 11. The show will continue to prominently feature automotive expert and BMW of Bakersfield General Manager, Mike Udell as he gives insight of a lifetime in the automotive industry much to the benefit of the Bakersfield community and to the enjoyment of the automotive industry worldwide.
Listeners and viewers alike can expect the unexpected in season two. Noteworthy episodes include:
- The Construction Reduction Update: BMW of Bakersfield prepares to open its doors, revealing a new and improved showroom. Find out the exciting new - details on the grand re-opening!
- The Electric Vehicle Episode: Learn more about two all-new all-electric vehicles ready for test drives today at BMW of Bakersfield.
- The True Crime Episode: An unexpected twist, discussing one of Bakersfield’s cold cases that recently moved closer to closure.
- The Sharing is Caring Episode: Find out how BMW of Bakersfield plans to support the community for the remainder of 2022.
- A Bonus Episode to Closeout Season Two!
Given the success of season one, as well as generally positive reviews from critics and a growing list of subscribers and watchers, the journey in Season Two is one that you won’t want to miss.
About U-Buy or U-Sell With Mike Udell:
Mike Udell, with over a decades worth of experience in the car business, recaps the past, present, and future of the automotive industry in Season 2 of U-Buy or U-Sell with Mike Udell. Now, he oversees the operations of BMW of Bakersfield in Bakersfield, California - The Presenting Sponsor of this podcast. Listen to one of the 11 podcast episodes for the unique and exciting aspects of the industry.
Jim Flint, President and Founder of Digital Marketing Agency Local Search Group co-hosts the show.
Mike Udell, General Manager
BMW of Bakersfield
