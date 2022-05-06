Gov. Carney celebrates 150th Arbor Day in Rehoboth Beach

Promotes his “Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative” to Plant One Million Trees

Hi-Resolution Photos: Delaware Forest Service Flickr

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (May 6, 2022) – Governor John C. Carney, Jr. celebrated the 150th Anniversary of Arbor Day at Rehoboth Elementary School by spotlighting his “Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative” in a ceremony attended by members of the General Assembly, state and local officials, schoolchildren, and their families. Governor Carney recognized two of Delaware’s 14 Tree City USA communities – the City of Rehoboth Beach for 31 years and Dover Air Force Base for 30 years – and also honored student winners in the annual Arbor Day School Poster Contest. The event culminated with the planting of 10 native trees on the school campus.

Governor carney took photos with New Castle County kindergarten poster winner Issac Gustavsen and his family.

Featured speakers included Rehoboth Elementary Principal Dr. Doris Person, Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills, Education Secretary Dr. Mark Holodick, Agriculture Secretary Michael T. Scuse, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, and Delaware State Forester Michael Valenti. Honored guests included Speaker of the House Peter Schwartzkopf (D-14), Senator Ernesto B. Lopez (R-6), Senator David L. Wilson (R-18), Rep. Stephen Smyk (R-20), and Rehoboth city officials.

“Last year, we introduced Delaware’s Climate Action Plan to confront the threat of climate change on our coastlines and across our state,” said Governor John Carney. “Reducing emissions is essential to improving the state’s environmental health and the Tree for Every Delaware Initiative will help us in this effort.” Governor Carney joined Rehoboth Elementary School principal Dr. Doris Person, teacher Jacqueline Kisiel, and school poster winners after the event. “What I love about Arbor Day is that we are teaching our children the importance of trees and the environment not just in theory but with hands-on action. Planting a tree is a simple act that we can do together as a community on a day like today and something many students and their families can do at home or in their community,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said. “Arbor Day is a perfect day to highlight TEDI – the Governor’s Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative – with its goal of planting one million trees, approximately one for every Delawarean,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “We encourage Delawareans of all ages to join us in planting trees to reach this goal and help create a healthier planet.”

Delaware State Forester Michael Valenti recognized Mayor Stan Mills and the City of Rehoboth Beach for 31 years as a Tree City USA. Dover Air Force Base accepted recognition from Gov. Carney for its 30 years as a Tree City USA. View the complete list of Delaware’s 14 Tree City USA communities.

“This year’s poster contest theme is “Trees are Terrific – for Today and Tomorrow!” highlighting how trees we plant today ensure a better life for us now and for countless generations to come,” said Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse. “The Department of Agriculture, the Delaware Forest Service, and its Urban and Community Program work year-round with citizens all over Delaware to harness the power of trees to transform communities. We have a staff of professional foresters who offer technical assistance to help homeowners select the best tree species, plant the right tree in the right place, and learn how to nurture and care for their trees.”

Fifth-grader Lilly Bartlett of Allen Frear Elementary School in Camden was the state winner of the Arbor Day Poster Contest. A record number of entries participated this year: almost 9,500 students from more than 75 schools submitted posters. View the complete gallery at http://de.gov/arbordaypostercontest.

Lilly Bartlett of Allen Frear Elementary in Camden was the State Winner of the Arbor Day Poster Contest, shown here with her parents Stephanie and John Bartlett.

Governor Carney, Rehoboth Mayor Stan Mills, and cabinet officials recognized Girl Scout Troop #172 for helping wrap seedlings for this year’s Arbor Day Poster Contest participants.

Governor Carney highlight the TEDI program and stressed the need to plant more trees in the First State.

DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin highlighted the Governor’s “Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative” and the effort to plant one million trees in the First State.