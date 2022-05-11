Stenography Surge Continues Into New Languages
Communities dedicated to machine shorthand in Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese have been started and are growing rapidly.
The ability to write stenotype in another language gives a different perspective of the power of words.”SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James McAllister, a New Orleans transplant and student reporter in Massachusetts, is combining his love of language with stenography. His goal is to bring machine shorthand stenography, overwhelmingly practiced in English in the United States, to several other languages and countries.
— James McAllister
As of May 2022, James is running four groups for stenography in other languages, including Spanish, Italian, French, and Portuguese.
"The other groups aren't growing as quickly. The Spanish group is on fire" says McAllister, whose Spanish stenography Facebook community recently hit the 200-member mark. Many of the members of the Spanish group utilize pen shorthand, but according to McAllister, "steno is the way to go." Asked to expound further, he added, "the ability to write stenotype in another language gives a different perspective of the power of words."
Largely used for court reporting of legal proceedings and in captioning of live television and events, machine shorthand has seen expanded usage thanks to communities like Open Steno making the art of stenography accessible and dispelling myths about its obsolescence. Online communities like McAllister's seek to expand that even further and build on the vibrancy of related stenographic communities.
All four groups will be recruiting members through December 2022 and beyond. Anyone interested should apply immediately.
