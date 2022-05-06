Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of May 2

The Missouri General Assembly has completed its only constitutional obligation, which is to send a balanced budget to the governor. May 6 was our deadline, and I am happy to say we were able to pass a balanced blueprint for Missouri’s next fiscal year, which will start on July 1. This includes fully funding the K-12 education foundation funding formula and adding more money for school transportation costs. In addition, there are increases to maintain our state’s low-volume roads and for the expansion of broadband internet.

Also this week, the Missouri Senate spent much time on House Bill 1878, an election integrity bill, which I handled in the Senate. My staff and I have spent countless hours working with state and local election authorities to craft this legislation, which among other provisions, adds voter ID and cybersecurity measures. We want elections in our state to continue to be secure and accessible to everyone.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Marion C. Early Middle School visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.

Pleasant Hope High School, 11th grade, visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.

Weaubleau 8th grade visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.

Appleton City 4th grade visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.

Pastoral staff from Tabernacle Baptist Church in Lebanon Raphael and Rebecca Pride; Pastor Don Ball, Jr.; Sen. Crawford; Kelly Ball; Maggie and Jake Schueler