PennDOT Announces Martins Creek Belvidere Highway Culvert Project to Begin in Lower Mount Bethel Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 announced today work will begin Monday, May 9 to replace the Martins Creek Belvidere Highway culvert over a tributary to Oughoughton Creek in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County.

The existing concrete slab bridge is being replaced with a concrete box culvert.

Beginning Monday Martins Creek Belvidere Highway will be closed and detoured while crews perform the work. Traffic will be detoured on PA 611/North Delaware Drive and Richmond Road. Also, temporary stop signs have been installed on PA 611/North Delaware Drive at Richmond Road and will remain there while the detour is in place (there are existing permanent stop signs on Richmond Road at this location).

Grace Industries, Inc. of Bath, PA is the general contractor on the $597,828 project that is anticipated to be complete in late July. The Martins Creek Belvidere Highway bridge was constructed in 1927. It is 11 feet long and 26 feet wide. The new culvert will be 10 feet long and 31 feet wide. This section of Martins Creek Belvidere Highway has an average daily traffic volume of 2,656 vehicles.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.