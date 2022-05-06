Submit Release
ATLANTA ­– The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) would like to announce that Jacob Vise, P.E., has been named the Marshall area engineer for the Atlanta District.

In his new position, Vise will be responsible for maintenance and construction activities in Harrison, Marion and Panola Counties.

Vise began his career with TxDOT in the Marshall Area Office where he served as a summer employee for four summers starting in 2008.  In 2014, he accepted a full-time position as an engineering assistant after graduating from Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.  While in the engineering assistants program, Vise remained in the Marshall Area Office performing construction inspection and design. 

Since 2017, Vise has served as an assistant to the area engineer.  He obtained his professional engineering license in June 2018 and was selected to serve as the assistant area engineer for the Marshall Area Office in November 2021.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to be the area engineer in Marshall. I look forward to leading this office and working with local partners to provide the best roadways we can. This position is something I have wanted for a long time, and I am excited for this chapter in my career,” Vise said.

Vise resides in Hallsville with his wife, Scarlet, and their two children, Tucker and Molly.  Outside of work, he spends his time coaching Tucker’s baseball team, playing golf, hunting, fishing, and spending quality time with his family.

Vise takes over for Wendy Starkes, P.E., who now serves as area engineer in Mount Pleasant.

Vise Appointed Marshall Area Engineer

