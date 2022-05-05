2022-05-05 10:06:06.13 Truman Town Sells $88,000 Jackpot Ticket

2022-05-05 10:06:06.13

A Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket sold at Truman Town, 4302 E. Truman Road in Kansas City, matched all five winning numbers on April 26 to win a $88,000 jackpot prize.

The winning numbers were: 2, 10, 22, 28 and 32.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $100,000.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $22.4 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.