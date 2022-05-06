Reintroduced temporary internal border controls

SWEDEN, May 6 - The Government has decided to temporarily reintro­duce internal border controls. The decision is based on the Government’s assess­ment that there is still a serious threat to public order and internal security in Sweden. Controls at internal borders will there­fore continue.

Unfolding events and the situation in our neighbour­hood are extremely serious, and the overall terrorist threat level in Sweden remains elevated. Controls at the Schengen area’s external border are not adequately enforced and many people who enter the Schengen area do not remain in their country of arrival, but move relatively freely on to other Member States. The Govern­ment has therefore decided that border controls will continue until 11 November 2022.

“It is our assess­ment that the reintro­duction of border controls at Sweden’s internal border creates the con­ditions for identi­fying and con­trolling those who wish to enter the country. It can also help to identify potential per­petrators and thus prevent possible terrorist attacks,” says Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Morgan Johansson.

The decision was taken in accord­ance with EU legislation and is based on the Govern­ment’s assess­ment that there is still a serious threat to public order and internal security in Sweden.

Several other Schengen countries, including Germany, Austria, Norway and Denmark, have also temporarily reintro­duced internal border controls and, like Sweden, have stated that they intend to continue with the controls as long as a serious threat to public order and internal security remains.

As previously, the Swedish Police Authority decides where and how border controls are conducted. The controls will be adapted to what is necessary to safeguard public order and internal security.