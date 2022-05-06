Reintroduced temporary internal border controls
SWEDEN, May 6 - The Government has decided to temporarily reintroduce internal border controls. The decision is based on the Government’s assessment that there is still a serious threat to public order and internal security in Sweden. Controls at internal borders will therefore continue.
Unfolding events and the situation in our neighbourhood are extremely serious, and the overall terrorist threat level in Sweden remains elevated. Controls at the Schengen area’s external border are not adequately enforced and many people who enter the Schengen area do not remain in their country of arrival, but move relatively freely on to other Member States. The Government has therefore decided that border controls will continue until 11 November 2022.
“It is our assessment that the reintroduction of border controls at Sweden’s internal border creates the conditions for identifying and controlling those who wish to enter the country. It can also help to identify potential perpetrators and thus prevent possible terrorist attacks,” says Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Morgan Johansson.
The decision was taken in accordance with EU legislation and is based on the Government’s assessment that there is still a serious threat to public order and internal security in Sweden.
Several other Schengen countries, including Germany, Austria, Norway and Denmark, have also temporarily reintroduced internal border controls and, like Sweden, have stated that they intend to continue with the controls as long as a serious threat to public order and internal security remains.
As previously, the Swedish Police Authority decides where and how border controls are conducted. The controls will be adapted to what is necessary to safeguard public order and internal security.