MIXED-RACE/HAPA AUTHOR JACKSON BLISS PENS A CHOOSE-YOUR-OWN-ADVENTURE MEMOIR
DREAM POP ORIGAMI: A PERMUTATIONAL MEMOIR ABOUT HAPA IDENTITY, IS AN IMAGINATIVE & POWERFUL ESSAY COLLECTION ABOUT RACIAL SELF-DISCOVERY, LOVE, & METAMORPHOSISLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dream Pop Origami is a gorgeous, interactive, and engrossing lyrical memoir about hapa identity, love, travel, AAPI masculinities, and personal metamorphosis. This experimental work of creative nonfiction examines, celebrates, and complicates what it means to be Asian & white, Nisei & hapa, Midwestern & Californian, Buddhist & American, all at the same time. In this stunning collection of choose-your-own-essays and autobiographical lists, multiracial identity becomes a counterpoint of memory, language, reflection, and imagination intersecting and interweaving into a coherent tapestry of the mixed-race self. This memoir is easily one of the boldest and most original works of creative nonfiction in 2022.
ADVANCE PRAISE
“Jackson Bliss paints with words. He is the Kendrick Lamar of the literary world.”
—REGINA KING, Emmy-award-winning actress & director
“Jackson Bliss seems to have dispatched Dream Pop Origami from a future where technically adventurous nonfiction blends so perfectly with vulnerable self-discovery that it’s impossible to imagine the two functioning without each other. By intricately folding his experiences into delicate hybrid forms, Bliss has made a memoir about how to nurture the different worlds that occupy a self that is beautiful, fascinating, heartbreaking, essential.”
—JOHN D’AGATA, author of A New History of an Essay
“The crackling sound you hear is me feverishly and compulsively turning the pages of Jackson Bliss’ utterly original, genre defying riff on autobiography, memory, language and detail. It might also be Bliss himself, verbally folding and unfolding his story the way one shapes and reshapes a single piece of origami paper into any animal or object. I’m equally sure this is a magic book and that the spells all work. From an exploration of video games to Tibetan higher planes, Bliss expresses the varied ways in which the second sight of his hapa artist self animates the landscape, while taking readers on a journey through unabashed emotion, memory and a life lived with intensity and great feeling. This book is incredible.”
—MARIE MUTSUKI MOCKETT, author of American Harvest
“Jackson Bliss knows that staying alive is much harder than anyone says it is, and DREAM POP ORIGAMI moves with an exuberant voice that keeps on singing, because it knows there might not be anything on the other side of singing, and what do we have left but gameplay, lists, quizzes, graphs, and a valentine kind of love for the dying world? It’s exactly the kind of company I need right now.”
—PAUL LISICKY, author of Later: My Life at the Edge of the World
"Jackson Bliss has written a book I dreamed about my whole life. From the moment I got obsessed with Choose Your Own Adventures as a young child to my obsession with Julio Cortazar's Hopscotch in college, I always wanted a larger canon of alternate reality storytelling. Jackson not only delivers this but also gives the device the occasion of a moving memoir about identity. Dream Pop Origami is not just a book—it's a whole immersive creative experience and the good news is once you put it down you can dare yourself another go through its seemingly endless labyrinths. The more attempts I made, the more I understood why this fragmented self-portrait required the rearranging of so many mosaic tiles. Throughout it all, Jackson's story of what it means to be hapa in our world is not lost. This book is not a compromise of style and substance but a triumph of their collaboration into something definitely brilliant."
—POROCHISTA KHAKPOUR, author of Brown Album: Essays on Exile & Identity
ABOUT JACKSON BLISS
Jackson Bliss is the 2020 winner of the Noemi Press Book Award (in Prose) and the mixed-race/hapa author of Counterfactual Love Stories & Other Experiments (Noemi Press, 2021), Amnesia of June Bugs (7.13 Books, 2022), and the speculative fiction hypertext, Dukkha, My Love (2017). His writing has appeared in The New York Times, Tin House, Ploughshares, Guernica, Antioch Review, ZYZZYVA, Longreads, TriQuarterly, Columbia Journal, Kenyon Review, Vol. 1 Brooklyn, Witness, Fiction, Santa Monica Review, Boston Review, Juked, Quarterly West, Arts & Letters, Joyland, Huffington Post UK, The Daily Dot, and Multiethnic Literature in the US, among others. He is the Distinguished Visiting Writer at Bowling Green State University and lives in LA with his wife and their two fashionably dressed dogs. Follow him on Twitter and IG: @jacksonbliss.
ABOUT UNSOLICITED PRESS
Unsolicited Press, based out of Portland, Oregon, strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning and emerging authors such as Shann Ray, Amy Shimshon-Santo, Brook Bhagat, Kris Amos, and John W. Bateman. We believe in championing the books of the unsung and underrepresented. As a womxn-owned, all-volunteer small publisher, we focus on exceptional writing, not profits. We have the privilege of partnering with authors skirting the fringes of the lit world. Learn more at unsolicitedpress.com. Find us on Twitter and Instagram: @unsolicitedp.
DREAM POP ORIGAMI is available on July 26th, 2022 as a paperback (312 pages, ISBN-13: 978-1-956692-74-7), e-book, and audiobook. An interactive website is also available (dreampoporigami.com). Retailers and libraries can order copies through Ingram.
