Microsurfacing Project to Begin Next Week in Cherry Township, Sullivan County

05/06/2022

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a microsurfacing project starting next week on several routes in Cherry Township, Sullivan County. On Tuesday, May 10, the contractor Suite Kote will begin work microsurfacing the following roadways. • Route 87 between the intersection with Routes 220 and 4018 in Dushore Borough and the borough line. • Route 220 between the intersection with Route 87 in Dushore Borough and the Bradford County line. • Route 4018 between the intersection with Routes 87 and 220 in Dushore Borough and Edwards Road. • Edwards Road between the intersection with Routes 87, 220, and 4019. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Suite Kote is the primary contractor for this $665,700 microsurfacing project which is expected to be completed in September of 2022. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3. Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

