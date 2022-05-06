One-Way Detour Necessary for Southbound Traffic as Water Line Work Takes Place in Lewistown

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a detour will be in effect starting Tuesday, May 10 as water line work continues in Lewistown. A contractor is working on a Mifflin County municipal water line project along Route 1005 (Valley Street).

The detour will be in place during daylight hours only and will be lifted each day after work is complete. The one-way detour will be for southbound traffic only and will direct drivers to use Route 1017 (Walnut Street), Route 3003 (Logan Street), and Chestnut Street, before returning to Valley Street. PennDOT expects the detour to be in place for about three weeks, depending on work progress. Northbound Route 1005 in this area will remain open, with northbound drivers traveling next to the work zone.

Another phase of work will follow this section and a different detour will be sued. PennDOT will issue an update prior to any detour changes.

All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

