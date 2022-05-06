PennDOT, Rotary Club of Clearfield, PA TIPP to Hold Bicycle Rodeo

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Rotary Club of Clearfield and the Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project will hold a bicycle rodeo on Saturday, May 21, at 3:00 PM. Participants will be tasked with testing their cycling skills by navigating a safety skills course set up in the CNB Bank parking lot at 31 S. 2nd Street, Clearfield, 16830.

"Bicycling benefits riders by providing good exercise and benefits the community by reducing vehicle emissions and highway maintenance costs," said Tom Zurat, PennDOT District Executive. "Teaching bicycle safety at an early age provides the young people in our community with a valuable life skill that benefits them and their community for years to come."

In addition to the safety skills course, there will be free bicycle safety inspections and helmet fittings. A limited number of free bicycle helmets, provided by the Rotary Club of Clearfield, will be available for participants who don't have their own. Children must wear a helmet while negotiating the skills course. Additionally, Pennsylvania law requires all children younger than 12 to wear an approved bike helmet.

Children should be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian, as well as their bicycle and bicycle helmet. Parents should arrive early to complete the registration materials.

According to PennDOT 2020 data, there were 787 bicyclist crashes in 2020. There were 22 fatalities in those crashes.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598, 814-330-3838

# # #