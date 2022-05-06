Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,733 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT, Rotary Club of Clearfield, PA TIPP to Hold Bicycle Rodeo

Clearfield, PA The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Rotary Club of Clearfield and the Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project will hold a bicycle rodeo on Saturday, May 21, at 3:00 PM. Participants will be tasked with testing their cycling skills by navigating a safety skills course set up in the CNB Bank parking lot at 31 S. 2nd Street, Clearfield, 16830.

"Bicycling benefits riders by providing good exercise and benefits the community by reducing vehicle emissions and highway maintenance costs," said Tom Zurat, PennDOT District Executive. "Teaching bicycle safety at an early age provides the young people in our community with a valuable life skill that benefits them and their community for years to come."

In addition to the safety skills course, there will be free bicycle safety inspections and helmet fittings. A limited number of free bicycle helmets, provided by the Rotary Club of Clearfield, will be available for participants who don't have their own. Children must wear a helmet while negotiating the skills course. Additionally, Pennsylvania law requires all children younger than 12 to wear an approved bike helmet.

Children should be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian, as well as their bicycle and bicycle helmet. Parents should arrive early to complete the registration materials.

According to PennDOT 2020 data, there were 787 bicyclist crashes in 2020. There were 22 fatalities in those crashes.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598, 814-330-3838 

# # #

You just read:

PennDOT, Rotary Club of Clearfield, PA TIPP to Hold Bicycle Rodeo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.