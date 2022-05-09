Sonicu Launches its Partner Program to Protect More Critical Assets and Support Safer and More Efficient Facilities
Partners Can Increase Revenue and Profitability with Sonicu’s Flexible and Affordable Temperature and Room Condition Monitoring SolutionGREENFIELD, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the country’s fastest growing technology companies serving the healthcare industry has launched its Partner Program and is recruiting channel partners across the country to join its rapidly expanding ecosystem that helps medical professionals build and maintain safer and more efficient healthcare and life science facilities.
The Sonicu Partner Program has signed agreements with twelve partners in the first quarter from a range of industries who can increase their revenues, profitability and customer satisfaction by selling Sonicu’s transformative temperature and room condition monitoring solution.
“Partners can leverage existing relationships to cross-sell a simple and trusted monitoring solution that will help their customers create safer and more efficient facilities and focus on their expertise and not tedious manual logging,” said Greg Eckstein, Vice President, Channel Ecosystem, Sonicu.
“Joining our partner program is a way to create value today and revenue in the future through our subscription software model.”
The program provides three key pillars.
Exclusivity. Each partner can name 25 exclusive accounts. By defining exclusive accounts, each partner ensures shorter sales cycles, lower costs of sales and maximum blended gross profit.
Certification. Sonicu University provides an eLearning platform to educate its channel ecosystem and enable them to successfully sell and support Sonicu solutions to their customers. Sonicu University classes are free and available on-demand.
The site features ten classes consisting of three-minute chapters for an effective, engaging and entertaining educational experience.
Services Opportunities. Sonicu Service Accelerators program trains Sonicu channel partners to sell and deliver 12 commonly requested services required by customers. This program maximizes the partner’s profitability and the value Sonicu partners deliver to their customers.
“Becoming a Sonicu partner is simple and profitable. Our partnership generates significant recurring revenue opportunities for partners who have an existing customer base which requires trusted and affordable monitoring solutions,” said Greg Eckstein, VP, Channel Ecosystems, Sonicu.
“Our goal is to better serve our customers by maximizing our ecosystem coverage, capacity and capabilities.”
Sonicu is one of the nation’s leading providers of critical environmental monitoring solutions for a diverse set of applications.
The Indiana-based tech company serves some of the most respected brands in healthcare, research and food service in protecting their critical assets, improving operational efficiency and delivering audit-ready reports.
“Our hardware is easy to install, our software ensures against catastrophic asset loss and our audit-ready reporting makes compliance a snap,” said Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu. “When coupled with our NIST certification program and our American-based support, partners will enjoy a turnkey solution to accelerate their growth and drive recurring revenue.”
Sonicu is one of the most trusted brands in the asset monitoring industry with more than 500 customers in all 50 states.
Founded in 2008 as a device company that measures potentially dangerous sound in the neonatal intensive care unit, Sonicu has grown over the past decade to monitor and protect temperature, air pressure differential, humidity and ambient room temperature with its proprietary hardware and intuitive software.
With its flexible interface and nimble hardware connections, the Sonicu platform has evolved as a central ecosystem to monitor and measure other third-party sensors, including carbon monoxide, open doors, power outages and other environmental conditions.
“From the wrath of Mother Nature to the accidental unplugging of a critical machine during cleaning, we know that our clients face a host of threats and challenges to maintaining the exacting requirements of their refrigerators, freezers and clean rooms,” Mundell said.
“Our channel partners already have built tremendous trust and credibility with these professionals and will be able to quickly and efficiently leverage the Sonicu platform to help them build and maintain safer, more resilient facilities to conduct patient care and research.”
