AID Encourages Arkansans to Consider Flood Insurance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Alan McClain today released the following statement urging Arkansans to use this week of rain in the Natural State as a reminder to consider purchasing flood insurance to protect themselves and their property:

“Arkansas is again seeing heavy rains in the forecast this week. With several inches of rain falling across the state, spring weather serves as a reminder of why it is important to consider purchasing flood insurance. I strongly encourage Arkansans to take the time today to protect themselves for the next severe weather event.”

Although flooding is America’s number one natural disaster, many Americans don’t have or even know about flood insurance. Many property owners often have misconceptions about flood insurance, such as whether they can get it, when they can buy it, and how much it costs, etc.

McClain offers these reminders for Arkansans as they start looking to protect their property with flood insurance:

• Flood damage is not typically covered by a homeowner’s insurance policy.

• There is typically a 30-day waiting period from date of purchase before your flood insurance policy goes into effect.

• You can get flood insurance if you live in a floodplain or high-flood-risk area.

• You can get flood insurance if you live outside a floodplain or a lower-risk area—and at a lower cost.

• You can get flood insurance if your property has been flooded before.

• You can get flood insurance from insurance agents in your area.

• You can buy flood insurance even if your mortgage broker doesn’t require it.

Floods are the most common and costly natural disasters in the United States. The Arkansas Insurance Department encourages Arkansans to visit floodsmart.gov to learn more about their flood risk and about how a flood could cost them without the protection of flood insurance, as well as to speak with their insurance agents regarding their flood insurance options.

