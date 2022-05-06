Land Sweet Remote BI Analyst Job in USA Earn $500 Shop for Good Tech Gift Card
Land sweet job and earn $500 Shop for Good Tech Gift Card #landsweetjob #workremote #earnkillertech www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps tech professionals land sweet remote jobs, generates proceeds to make positive impact; and rewards shopping gift card
Land your next sweet job with Recruiting for Good's help, work remote, earn what you deserve, and enjoy killer tech shopping rewards.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good is currently seeking a talented remote BI analyst who loves to land a sweet remote job with a thriving company.
Candidate must live in USA, be a US Citizen or US Resident; click here for more details of job.
Land sweet job and earn $500 Shop for Good Tech Gift Card.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "Candidates who allows us to represent them, land sweet jobs; and help us make a positive impact. A portion of each finder's fee earned funds mentoring program Girls Design Tomorrow! If you know, a friend who is perfect for one of our jobs, we're happy to gift you a $500 Shop for Good Tech Gift Card."
About
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
We create and sponsor the sweetest gigs for kids, employ moms for sweet gigs, and host the sweetest celebrations to party for good. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good receive personalized staffing solution services. Candidates are represented by passionate recruiting professionals who advocate on their behalf to land a sweet job, earn what they deserve, and party for good.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, Kickass, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other