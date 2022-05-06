Cape Verde, receives the members of ECOWAS
Daniel Kovalik, Professor of HR, questions such nonsense, after, from the island of Sal, none of the rulings issued by ECOWAS were considered.DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECOWAS, whose Court of Justice was established in 1993, has expanded from initially focusing on cross-border trade matters to including a continent-leading human rights mandate. The Tribunal itself has grown in stature and is now recognized as one of the most respected human rights tribunals in Africa and throughout the world.
The Court's annual international conference, which this year is held under the theme “The Integration Model: The Legal Implications of Regionalism, Sovereignty, and Supranationalism; will take place in Cape Verde from May 9 to 12 and is an important event, which provides the opportunity to learn about the role of the Court in the legal matters that concern the highest entity. “This is especially true when it comes to the recognition that has been given to the Court for its work in promoting human rights, which makes the selection of Cape Verde as the host country for the Conference more puzzling and disappointing, according to the words of Daniel Kovalik, Professor of International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh.
Kovalik insists that the Cape Verdean regime has frequently shown contempt for the Tribunal and has openly flouted its attempts to subvert protocols for its political convenience. Specifically, he explains, "the actions of the Cape Verdean regime in the matter of Venezuela's Special Envoy, Alex Saab, were motivated solely by the desire to do whatever was necessary to please the United States in its well-documented quest for political hegemony against Venezuela."
Suffice it to say that, despite strange statements to the contrary, Cape Verde actively and fully participated in the judicial process that resulted in the Tribunal declaring not once, but twice in 2021, that Alex Saab's detention by the African country was "illegal, that he be released immediately and that the extradition process that was being carried out against him be ended," explains the professor, who recalls that ECOWAS received a response from the Cape Verdean president after the Saab's forced expulsion to the United States, was: "We are a country with international commitments (sic)... We have to give something in return for our participation in cooperative security."
What seems most absurd to Kovalik, a Columbia University law graduate, is that offering Cape Verde an opportunity to boast about its self-described position as a “model African democracy” amounts to self-harm on the part of those who made the decision. to hold the Conference in that country.
The professor affirms that Cape Verde's deliberate act of detaining a diplomat who is entitled to clear and unequivocal immunity and inviolability sets a dangerous precedent because it throws away centuries of international law “The award of the Conference to Cape Verde must be recognized as an error of judgment on the part of the ECOWAS Secretariat and the Tribunal must distance itself from the decision-making process that gave rise to this one”, he concludes.
