The Chicago Academy for the Arts Celebrates 40 Years of Creative and Educational Excellence
Alumni include Cecily Strong, Lara Flynn Boyle, Justin Tranter, Lalah Hathaway, Tom Gold, Kevin Mimms.
The Chicago Academy for the Arts has been ‘home’ to thousands of incredible young artists, inspired teachers, and relentless arts advocates for 40 years.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For four decades, The Chicago Academy for the Arts (The Academy) has provided world-class education for aspiring young artists in the fields of music, dance, theatre, media arts, musical theatre, and visual arts. As one of Chicago's leading arts and culture high schools, and one of the most diverse schools in Illinois, The Academy created an unmatched and transformative educational model. Students are inspired to expand their potential through rigorous arts training paired with an esteemed academic curriculum.
Notable alumni include Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live actor, author, comedian - 2002, Theatre), Lara Flynn Boyle (award-winning actress - 1988, Theatre), Justin Trantner (award-winning musician and music producer - 1998, Music and Musical Theatre), Lalah Hathaway (award-winning singer - 1986, Music), Tom Gold (award-winning choreographer - 1986, Dance), and Kevin Mimms (actor and current "Jake from State Farm" - 2008, Theatre)
"It feels like much more than just a school. The things I learn here are more than an education."
- Asim Baraka, student (2023 expected, Musical Theatre)
The Academy celebrates this milestone with a gala at Chicago's Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel on Saturday May 14, 2022. Several alumni, current and former students, and distinguished guests will be in attendance. Read more about the Chicago Academy for the Arts 40th Anniversary Gala or make a donation.
Graduates of The Academy earned nearly $39 million in college scholarships over the past five years and gained admission to the nation’s best universities and conservatories. Most students go on to pursue competitive careers in the arts, as well as the sciences, humanities, business, and more. Alumni exemplify the powerful effect of art and arts education as Broadway stars, Grammy winners, engineers, and entrepreneurs. This special evening will highlight students, alumni, and all those that call The Academy “home.”
As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we honor the legacy of those who built our special community, those who used this education to transform themselves, and those who used this education to make their mark on the world. And, as we look to our future, we are excited to set the standard for what a school community can be and do in the decades ahead."
- Jason Patera, Chicago Academy for the Arts Head of School
The Academy would like to thank the Gala Co-Chairs Mara Georges and Rusty Hernandez-Sanfilippo, as well as the gala's sponsors:
Patricia & Ken Hunt
Michael & Kelly Finnerty
Levoyd Robinson & Marianne Colon
Justin Tranter
Emily Barr & Scott Kane
Mara Georges & Michael Mutz
Rusty Hernandez-Sanfilippo & Jeffrey Sanfilippo
Rick & Deann Bayless
Todd & Sharon Walbert
Sandy & Monica Williams
Carlos & Dr. Marina Claudio
Dr. Serafin DeLeon & Dr. Jennifer Chan
Nora Fleming
Krista Linn & Dominique Leonardi
Law Office of Nishay K. Sanan, Esq.
Richard & Susan Sanders
Steven Schloss & Dr. Judith Wilen
The Academy needs your assistance to support its students in awarding over $1 million in annual scholarships to nearly 50% of its student body. For more information on tickets, sponsorships, and donor opportunities, please contact Event Director Tanya Pietrkowski at 312.421.0202.
