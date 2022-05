The Chicago Academy for the Arts Celebrates 40 Years of Creative and Educational Excellence

Chicago Academy for the Arts | ChicagoAcademyForTheArts.org Chicago Academy for the Arts | ChicagoAcademyForTheArts.org Chicago Academy for the Arts | ChicagoAcademyForTheArts.org

Alumni include Cecily Strong, Lara Flynn Boyle, Justin Tranter, Lalah Hathaway, Tom Gold, Kevin Mimms.

The Chicago Academy for the Arts has been ‘home’ to thousands of incredible young artists, inspired teachers, and relentless arts advocates for 40 years.” — Jason Patera, Chicago Academy for the Arts Head of School

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For four decades, The Chicago Academy for the Arts (The Academy) has provided world-class education for aspiring young artists in the fields of music, dance, theatre, media arts, musical theatre, and visual arts. As one of Chicago's leading arts and culture high schools, and one of the most diverse schools in Illinois, The Academy created an unmatched and transformative educational model. Students are inspired to expand their potential through rigorous arts training paired with an esteemed academic curriculum.Notable alumni include Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live actor, author, comedian - 2002, Theatre), Lara Flynn Boyle (award-winning actress - 1988, Theatre), Justin Trantner (award-winning musician and music producer - 1998, Music and Musical Theatre), Lalah Hathaway (award-winning singer - 1986, Music), Tom Gold (award-winning choreographer - 1986, Dance), and Kevin Mimms (actor and current "Jake from State Farm" - 2008, Theatre)"It feels like much more than just a school. The things I learn here are more than an education."​- Asim Baraka, student ​ (2023 expected, Musical Theatre)The Academy celebrates this milestone with a gala at Chicago's Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel on Saturday May 14, 2022. Several alumni, current and former students, and distinguished guests will be in attendance. Read more about the Chicago Academy for the Arts 40th Anniversary Gala or make a donation Graduates of The Academy earned nearly $39 million in college scholarships over the past five years and gained admission to the nation’s best universities and conservatories. Most students go on to pursue competitive careers in the arts, as well as the sciences, humanities, business, and more. Alumni exemplify the powerful effect of art and arts education as Broadway stars, Grammy winners, engineers, and entrepreneurs. This special evening will highlight students, alumni, and all those that call The Academy “home.”"The Chicago Academy for the Arts has been ‘home’ to thousands of incredible young artists, inspired teachers, and relentless arts advocates for 40 years.​​​As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we honor the legacy of those who built our special community, those who used this education to transform themselves, and those who used this education to make their mark on the world. And, as we look to our future, we are excited to set the standard for what a school community can be and do in the decades ahead."​​​- Jason Patera, Chicago Academy for the Arts Head of SchoolThe Academy would like to thank the Gala Co-Chairs Mara Georges and Rusty Hernandez-Sanfilippo, as well as the gala's sponsors:Patricia & Ken HuntMichael & Kelly FinnertyLevoyd Robinson & Marianne ColonJustin TranterEmily Barr & Scott KaneMara Georges & Michael MutzRusty Hernandez-Sanfilippo & Jeffrey SanfilippoRick & Deann BaylessTodd & Sharon WalbertSandy & Monica WilliamsCarlos & Dr. Marina ClaudioDr. Serafin DeLeon & Dr. Jennifer ChanNora FlemingKrista Linn & Dominique LeonardiLaw Office of Nishay K. Sanan, Esq.Richard & Susan SandersSteven Schloss & Dr. Judith WilenThe Academy needs your assistance to support its students in awarding over $1 million in annual scholarships to nearly 50% of its student body. For more information on tickets, sponsorships, and donor opportunities, please contact Event Director Tanya Pietrkowski at 312.421.0202.