Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,710 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: Traffic Delays - Vermont Route 105

Vermont Route 105 in Sheldon between the State Park Road and Enosburgh Village is closed until further notice.

 

From: Kelley, Rich Sent: Friday, May 6, 2022 12:47 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Delays - Vermont Route 105

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Traffic on Vermont Route 105 in Sheldon is substantially backed up and delayed due to a vehicle crash, near house # 9437.  This is between Route 236 (State Park Road) and Enosburg Village. 

 

Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available.  Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

VSP St Albans

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

UPDATE: Traffic Delays - Vermont Route 105

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.