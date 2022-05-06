Submit Release
Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for May 6

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2023 state operating budget; House Bill 1878, legislation that seeks to make changes to some election laws; and House Bills 2502 & 2556, which relates to gaming, and a similar amendment attempted for House Bill 2400.

Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for May 6

