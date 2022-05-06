Catalyst Sports Receives $35,000 Grant from The Hartford For New Adaptive Sports Equipment

Female kayaking in the water

Lina Rojas kayaking in her own custom adaptive kayak. She was surprised with the adaptive sports equipment through a grant from The Hartford

Company and Catalyst Sports Will Surprise a Local Athlete with Custom Equipment

We are delighted to receive this grant from The Hartford to enable us to provide a much-needed adaptive kayaking program in this region.”
— Catalyst Sports Founder and Executive Director Eric Gray
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalyst Sports, a nonprofit organization based in Atlanta, GA, was recently awarded a $35,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.

The grant enabled Catalyst Sports, a member of the Move United Network, to launch an adaptive kayaking program in metro Atlanta with the purchase of new kayaks that can be adapted to accommodate various physical challenges.

“We are delighted to receive this grant from The Hartford to enable us to provide a much-needed adaptive kayaking program in this region,” said Catalyst Sports Founder and Executive Director Eric Gray. “As a member of the Move United Network, we are committed to removing the barriers so that everyone has equal access to sports and to outdoor adventure in their community.”

The Hartford also surprised a local athlete, Lina Rojas, with a custom-fit piece of equipment to further pursue her recreational goals. Lina received a kayak that is customized to provide upper body support and assistive paddling. The kayak will enable her to achieve greater independence and provide the opportunity to participate in recreational activities on the water through organized programming with Catalyst Sports.

The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.

Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 2402682180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Catalyst Sports Receives $35,000 Grant from The Hartford For New Adaptive Sports Equipment

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 2402682180
Company/Organization
Move United
451 Hungerford Drive, Suite 608
Rockville, Maryland, 20850
United States
+1 240-268-2180
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Catalyst Sports Receives $35,000 Grant from The Hartford For New Adaptive Sports Equipment
Youth Challenge Receives $34,000 Grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment
Maryland Therapeutic Riding Receives $34,000 Grant from The Hartford for New Adaptive Sports Equipment
View All Stories From This Author