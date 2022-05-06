Catalyst Sports Receives $35,000 Grant from The Hartford For New Adaptive Sports Equipment
Company and Catalyst Sports Will Surprise a Local Athlete with Custom Equipment
We are delighted to receive this grant from The Hartford to enable us to provide a much-needed adaptive kayaking program in this region.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalyst Sports, a nonprofit organization based in Atlanta, GA, was recently awarded a $35,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.
— Catalyst Sports Founder and Executive Director Eric Gray
The grant enabled Catalyst Sports, a member of the Move United Network, to launch an adaptive kayaking program in metro Atlanta with the purchase of new kayaks that can be adapted to accommodate various physical challenges.
“We are delighted to receive this grant from The Hartford to enable us to provide a much-needed adaptive kayaking program in this region,” said Catalyst Sports Founder and Executive Director Eric Gray. “As a member of the Move United Network, we are committed to removing the barriers so that everyone has equal access to sports and to outdoor adventure in their community.”
The Hartford also surprised a local athlete, Lina Rojas, with a custom-fit piece of equipment to further pursue her recreational goals. Lina received a kayak that is customized to provide upper body support and assistive paddling. The kayak will enable her to achieve greater independence and provide the opportunity to participate in recreational activities on the water through organized programming with Catalyst Sports.
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 2402682180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other