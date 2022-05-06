Burgum helps mark milestone for Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today joined local, state and federal officials in Minot for a tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of Phase MI-1, the Fourth Avenue North floodwall phase of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project (MREFPP), highlighting the state’s significant investment in the project.

“Timely completion of flood protection is critical for the long-term safety, prosperity and growth of the Minot region. We’re grateful to all of the local, state and federal partners who worked together to secure funding and complete this phase of this project, which is key to safeguarding Minot residents against the type of devastating flooding they endured in 2011,” Burgum said. “With total commitments of $838 million in state funding from the Legislature, State Water Commission and Department of Emergency Services, the MREFPP is well on its way to providing comprehensive protection against catastrophic flooding in the Souris River Valley for generations to come.”

The Phase MI-1 4th Avenue project includes more than 2,250 feet of floodwalls, earthen levees, two removable closure structures in the floodwall and a stormwater pump station.

Burgum, who chairs the Water Commission, also participated in a finance meeting with officials including U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma, North Dakota Department of Water Resources Director Andrea Travnicek and Souris River Joint Board Chairman Dave Ashley, among others.