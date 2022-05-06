Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,704 in the last 365 days.

Tickets on sale Saturday, May 7 at 10am for Willie Nelson & Family

ILLINOIS, May 6 - SPRINGFIELD, IL -Tickets for the highly anticipated Willie Nelson & Family go on sale tomorrow, Saturday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. on the Ticketmaster website. Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket broker for the Illinois State Fair.  All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware. 

"Willie Nelson & Family is a great addition to an already amazing grandstand lineup," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "Fairgoers can sing along with classics like ‘Always on my Mind' to hits from his most recent album First Rose of Spring.. This truly is a concert that will have something for every generation."

In addition to Willie Nelson & Family, Sam Hunt, Demi Lovato, Brooks & Dunn, TLC, Shaggy, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Chapel Hart, Disturbed, Nita Strauss and Sammy Hagar and The Circle will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage. Look for an announcement soon on the final act.

Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120

Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $57 / SRO Track - $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $112

Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120

Monday, August 15: The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King Tier 3- $38/ Tier 2- $43/ Tier 1 -$50 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $105    

Wednesday, August 17: Shaggy & TLC Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91    

Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111

Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110

*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.  All Stage Side Party tickets purchased before July 15 will include a free state fair parking pass for the day of the concert.

This is also a great time to purchase Mega and Jumbo passes, admission bargain books, and seasonal infield parking passes. All items are available for purchase online. Discounted Mega Passes are available for $70 and a Jumbo Pass which includes the Giant Slide for $80 are available through July 31.. Beginning August 1, the price will increase $20 on both passes.

Admission Bargain Books and Seasonal Infield Parking Passes are also available for purchase online. For just $45, the Admission Bargain Book provides eleven any-day admissions to the 2022 Illinois State Fair.  The Seasonal Infield Parking Pass is only $40. This allows attendees to park on the infield all eleven days of the fair. Mark your calendars for the 2022 Illinois State Fair, August 11 through 21, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

Tickets on sale Saturday, May 7 at 10am for Willie Nelson & Family

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.