Illinois' Earns Credit Upgrade from S&P: Illinois' Sixth Credit Upgrade Under Gov. Pritzker

ILLINOIS, May 6 - SPRINGFIELD -- Governor JB Pritzker today applauded S&P Global Ratings' upgrade of Illinois bonds. This latest action means that Illinois has now received two-notch bond rating upgrades from the three major credit rating agencies in the last year - a total of six upgrades in less than a year. This fiscal progress was attained due to strong fiscal leadership by Gov. Pritzker and Democrats in the General Assembly, despite a global pandemic and the economic challenges left by previous administrations.

S&P Global Ratings announced on Friday its second upgrade of Illinois' bonds since July 2021. Fitch Ratings upgraded Illinois' bonds by two notches this week, the first Fitch upgrade for Illinois' General Obligation bonds since June 2000. Illinois received an upgrade from Moody's Investor Service last month, the second such upgrade by Moody's in 10 months. "These achievements bear repeating: balanced budgets four years in a row, paying the state's bills on time, early repayment of pandemic-related borrowing, clearing out debts left by previous administrations, making higher-than-required pension payments, setting aside $1 billion in savings for a rainy day. After more than 20 years without receiving a credit upgrade, the rating agencies are taking notice of our tremendous progress," said Governor Pritzker. "Along with our partners in the General Assembly and my fellow constitutional officers, we will continue to build on our success and lead this state in a fiscally responsible manner."

"The upgrade reflects what we view as improvement in the state's financial flexibility and monthly revenue reporting transparency, continued timely budget adoption and elimination of the bill backlog, as well as recent surplus revenues being used to promote what we view as longer-term financial stability, although credit pressures remain," S&P Global stated.

S&P last upgraded the state's bonds in July 2021, and today's analysis credited stronger-than-forecast tax revenues and transparent reporting both from the Comptroller and the Governor's Office of Management and Budget aiding in addressing longstanding credit weaknesses.

The Governor thanked House Speaker Chris Welch, Senate President Don Harmon, Leader Greg Harris, Senator Elgie Sims, Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Treasurer Michael Frerichs for their ongoing commitment to Illinois' fiscal well-being. The upgrades follow the enactment of the state's fourth balanced budget in a row, while providing $1.8 billion in tax relief to the working families of Illinois and marked Illinois' first contribution to a Rainy-Day Fund in 18 years, as well as a $500 million extra payment toward the state's pensions. The historic budget places Illinois it its strongest financial position in a generation while funding key investments for education, human services, law enforcement and violence prevention.

S&P Global upgraded Illinois' rating on its General Obligation bonds to BBB+ (stable outlook) from BBB (positive outlook), and also upgraded Build Illinois sales tax bonds to A- (stable outlook) from BBB+ (positive outlook). Fitch upgraded Illinois' rating on its General Obligation bonds to BBB+ (stable outlook) from BBB- (positive outlook), and also upgraded Build Illinois sales tax bonds to A (stable outlook) from BBB+ (positive outlook). Moody's upgraded Illinois' rating on its General Obligation bonds to Baa1 (stable outlook) from Baa2 (stable outlook), and also upgraded Build Illinois sales tax bonds to Baa1 from Baa2 while maintaining their stable outlook. The rating of a state's bonds is a measure of their credit quality. A higher bond rating generally means the state can borrow at a lower interest rate, saving taxpayers millions of dollars. Between 2015 and 2017, the State of Illinois suffered eight credit rating downgrades and sat at the top of many analysts' lists of the worst managed states in the nation. At its worst, Illinois' bill backlog hit nearly $17 billion.

Key Actions - Responsible Fiscal Management

Fiscally responsible choices over the last three years have resulted in historic progress toward financial stability in Illinois.