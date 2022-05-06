COAST Autonomous is Back in Downtown Winter Haven, Florida
COAST invites the public to take a ride in their P-1 self-driving shuttle this Friday & SaturdayWINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COAST Autonomous P-1 driverless shuttle is back in downtown Winter Haven today, Friday, May 6. The 12-passenger autonomous vehicle is running downtown from 5pm to 8pm during Main Street's Bark in the Park event. The public is invited to ride along.
The driverless shuttle will return Saturday morning, operating and giving rides from 9am to 1pm during the Farmers Market.
The shuttle's route this weekend is along the path through Magnolia park under the Water Tower.
COAST’s development and testing centers are located in the St. Petersburg area. This demonstration was organized by former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker, an advisor for both COAST and Winter Haven's SixTen Development.
About COAST Autonomous
COAST Autonomous is a self-driving technology company providing mobility solutions to move people and goods in urban, campus, and industrial environments. At the center of one of the fastest and most profound disruptions to impact the transportation and logistics industries, COAST has developed the full stack of Autonomous Vehicle (AV) software that includes mapping and localization, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), fleet management and supervision systems. Partnering with proven manufacturers, COAST can provide a variety of vehicles equipped with its best-in-class software to offer Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions to cities, campuses, airports, and industrial sites. Based in Pasadena, California, COAST’s team is recognized for its experience and expertise in all aspects of implementing and operating AV fleets while prioritizing safety and the user experience. To learn how COAST Autonomous can help you power autonomous transportation in your environment, please visit www.coastautonomous.com.
About Six/Ten, LLC
Six/Ten, LLC is the largest private owner and developer of commercial and residential property in downtown Winter Haven. Their leadership team and investors have deep and long-term ties to the city. While Six/Ten has succeeded by delivering excellent product and services, their endeavors have always been driven by a deeper passion for the city of Winter Haven itself. Their mission is to help make Winter Haven’s city center the coolest small city downtown in Florida.
About Winter Haven
With a history in citrus, lakes, and Americana rock & roll, the Winter Haven, Florida experience is a chorus of modern lifestyle possibilities in harmony with our roots. Winter Haven is where affordable lake living is a reality, and water play is a requirement. It’s a place where there’s a concert on every corner and family excitement in every park. It’s that classic small town that chooses to differentiate itself with an understated cool vibe. Arts and culture, playful fun, music fusion, affordable homes, a craft brewery, and local eateries are just a sampling of daily life. And let’s not forget about Winter Haven’s hometown connection to family-friendly LEGOLAND Florida Resort just down the block from the City core.
Winter Haven continues to experience steady, quality growth as it transforms into a distinctively unique City, embracing the values and needs of its residents. Partnerships and a cooperative spirit make Winter Haven an attractive City for new businesses and entrepreneurs. The City’s progress and success is owned by each of its residents and planning for the future can never stop. Winter Haven is an exceptional destination offering all of life’s desires within its boundaries. The City of Winter Haven staff looks forward to serving its residents, businesses, and visitors as we all enjoy Winter Haven’s special lifestyle.
