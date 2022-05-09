Author Natasha Sistrunk Robinson Offers "Journey to Freedom” with New Exodus Bible Study from Our Daily Bread Publishing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Daily Bread Publishing has announced the release of Journey to Freedom: Discovering the God of Deliverance, An Exodus Bible Study by author Natasha Sistrunk Robinson — Available August 2, 2022 in paperback and eBook formats wherever books are sold.
"Journey to Freedom: Discovering the God of Deliverance, An Exodus Bible Study" by Natasha Sistrunk Robinson (Our Daily Bread Publishing)
With her fresh perspective and deep historical understanding, Robinson invites readers to explore the well-known story of Moses and the Israelites. Exodus is about more than Moses leading the children of Israel out of slavery, and receiving the Ten Commandments. It uncovers a piece of who we are, and how God desires for us to live freely every day. In this 8-week Bible study, Robinson provides readers with insights and tools to understand how God reveals His presence and His attitude toward issues of justice, leadership, and social responsibility.
Journey to Freedom is a study for the whole church, that is written as a layperson's commentary - meaning that it is theologically rich and historically accurate for the original Jewish/Hebrew hearers, with relevance for the New Testament church, and is conscious to speak to our current times. It offers consistent leadership lessons and coaching, including a challenge for the intergenerational work that is needed to accompany the intentional investment that we must make to raise up the next generation of faithful servants of God.
This exciting new book will help readers discover how God wants to build a relationship with each and every one of us, equip us for His work, and use us to make long-lasting impacts in our communities.
There is great historical significance to having the book of Exodus surveyed by an African American woman, for this biblical story inspired and gave hope to many generations of African Americans who were born into and died in slavery. Abolitionist and Commander of the Underground Railroad, Harriet Tubman, was often called "Moses" for leading her people out of slavery. With this study, the spirit of freedom has been revisited, reclaimed, and retold by an African American woman like never before.
For more information, visit www.natashaSrobinson.com.
About the Author: Natasha Sistrunk Robinson is President of T3 Leadership Solutions, Inc. and Visionary Founder of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Leadership LINKS, Inc. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, this doctorate candidate is a sought-after international speaker, leadership coach and consultant with more than 20 years of leadership experience in the military, federal government, academic, and nonprofit sectors. She is the author of several books including Voices of Lament, A Sojourner’s Truth, and Mentor for Life, and she hosts A Sojourner’s Truth podcast. Natasha has honorably served her country as a Marine Corps officer and employee at the Department of Homeland Security.
About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries—a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit OurDailyBreadPublishing.org.
