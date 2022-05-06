Tourism Saskatchewan Proud to Support 2022 Grey Cup

CANADA, May 6 - Released on May 6, 2022

Tourism Saskatchewan is proud to team with the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the 2022 football season and the week-long Grey Cup Festival in November. Through its Event Hosting Program, Tourism Saskatchewan is investing $3 million in the festival.

"Reviving a busy calendar of events in 2022 is vital to tourism recovery and to building a thriving visitor economy," Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said. "The week-long Grey Cup Festival will be the 'icing on the cake' to a year signaling the return of activities, events and traditions that were sorely missed in 2020 and 2021. Bringing the Grey Cup Championship here is a tremendous opportunity to showcase Saskatchewan and prove, once again, our success in hosting events."

As a 2022 Grey Cup Premier Partner, Tourism Saskatchewan will have a visible presence on the REAL Campus and create an atmosphere that draws in crowds and wins them over with Saskatchewan hospitality, spirit and stories. A number of tourism industry partners will be involved in activities that focus on Saskatchewan people, feature diverse voices and share compelling stories. All the elements for a festive "party" will be included - food, entertainment and fun activities that will engage fans and make their Grey Cup experience even more exciting and memorable.

Tourism Saskatchewan's partnership with the Riders also includes promotional activities throughout the entire football season, in addition to the signature event in November. Profile will be given to unique Saskatchewan destinations, experiences and events and will encourage Saskatchewan residents to explore their province.

"The Saskatchewan Roughriders are an iconic team with an enthusiastic and loyal fanbase across the province and nation," Tourism Saskatchewan CEO Jonathan Potts said. "Our partnership with the organization is a premium opportunity to harness the momentum of Rider Nation and help spread the word that Saskatchewan is a remarkable travel destination and great place to host events."

