Increased VLT Commissions Support Recovering Hospitality Sector

CANADA, May 6 - Released on May 6, 2022

As part of last month's budget, the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) permanently increased VLT commission rates paid to site contractors from 15 to 18 per cent. The commission compensates businesses for providing space and electrical service for the machines, paying out prizes, emptying cashboxes and cleaning the machines.

"The hospitality sector in our province provides employment and creates economic opportunities in communities across the province," Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Jim Reiter said. "The increase is an important change for business and brings Saskatchewan's commission rates in line with other jurisdictions across Canada."

Licensed establishments that host video lottery terminals (VLTs) are pleased with the recent increase in commission rates they receive for hosting the gaming machines.

"As a hospitality business, we're pleased to welcome customers back into our restaurant and lounge after some challenging times during the pandemic," Owner of the Ice House in Emerald Park Joel Kish said. "The extra financial support from increased VLT commissions will help us maintain our operations as business continues to recover."

There are 4,200 VLTs in Saskatchewan, installed in approximately 570 licensed establishments in 270 communities. Based on average sales, the increased commission is expected to generate an additional $6.66 million annually for site contractors.

-30-

For more information, contact:

David Morris Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Regina Phone: 306-787-1721 Email: dmorris@slga.com

Joel Kish Ice House Emerald Park Phone: 306-535-2144

