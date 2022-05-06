B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN TEXAS
Dave Ziozios Joins as Partner in Austin, Texas
I believe in the economic powerhouse that is the American business owner. Joining B2B CFO® provides me the opportunity to serve these unique individuals to help them achieve their goals.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Dave Ziozios has joined as Partner. He is based in Austin, Texas, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
Dave is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over 20 years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he was Controller of PS2 Practice Management, a division of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
In prior roles, Dave revamped business strategy to move business from significant losses to profitability, increased available cash by over $500k, developed, implemented, and trained the team on financial reporting process for entire portfolio of clients, and served as CEO of a privately held distribution company, leading it to exponential growth in revenue, profitability, market share, footprint, and enterprise value.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “The addition of Dave Ziozios to our firm’s stellar group of Texas-based Partners reflects our continued growth and success in that region. Like Dave, each B2B CFO® Partner brings exceptional skill and impressive professional credentials. We are delighted that he has joined our firm."
According to Dave, “I believe in the economic powerhouse that is the American business owner. Their creativity, passion, work ethic, and community leadership are the real drivers of economic growth. Joining B2B CFO® provides me the opportunity to serve these unique individuals to help them achieve their goals and dreams, and I look forward to putting my experience to work for them.”
To find out more about, or to connect with Dave, visit b2bcfo.com/dave-ziozios.
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
Dave ZioZios
B2B CFO
daveziozios@b2bcfo.com
