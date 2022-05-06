Ramp Closures at Exit 29 on I-81 in Cumberland County
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that nighttime ramp closures are planned to start this Sunday at Exit 29 (Route 174/King Street) in Cumberland County.
Weather permitting, the contractor will pave ramps from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the night of Sunday, May 8, through the night of Thursday, May 12. Only one ramp will be closed each night. Signed detours will be in place.
This work is part of a pavement preservation project which includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships. The work limits for this project are from the Franklin County Line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township, Cumberland County.
Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $26.48 million project.
