Concrete Patching on I-81 Near Carlisle in Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Cumberland County are advised they may encounter nighttime lane restrictions on Interstate 81 in the Carlisle area. A contractor is performing concrete patching in the right lanes of northbound and southbound I-81 from approximately Mile 47 to Mile 52.

This work will be performed nightly from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM through May and possibly into early or mid-June. There will be lane restrictions within the work limits. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This is additional work that is included in a 12.85-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships. The project consists of milling, base replacement, concrete pavement patching, minor drainage, ADA ramps, paving, traffic counter site repair and other miscellaneous construction on Interstate 81 from Route 15/Enola in East Pennsboro Township, to Route 581/Lambs Gap Road in Hampden Township.

This project is expected to be completed by November 21, 2023.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor on this $21.8 million project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

