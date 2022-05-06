Route 981 Nighttime Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that a section of Route 981 located in Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County will have nighttime closures between the PA Turnpike Bridge and Hecla Road. The nighttime closures will take place Monday evenings thru Friday mornings from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on Monday, May 9 for approximately 4 weeks, weather permitting. Traffic will be detoured.

A posted detour will be in place:

Fiedors Grove Road traffic will use Viking Drive and State Street.

Route 981 traffic will use Route 819, Route 982, and Kecksburg Road.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to haul excavated material by oversized vehicles on the roadway. This is part of the Laurel Valley Transportaion Improvement Project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

