Night Paving to Begin on Route 772 in Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – Night paving is set to begin next week on a 2.25-mile resurfacing project on Route 772 (Manheim Street/Mount Joy Road) in Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy and Rapho townships, Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, work will begin Wednesday, May 11, and take about two weeks to complete. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane under flagging from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM. There may be delays. Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic.

This project includes base repairs, milling, paving, and drainage improvements on Route 772 from Route 230 (Main Street) in Mount Joy Borough to Route 283 in Rapho Township. Work also includes curb ramp and railroad crossing upgrades.

Motorists should expect some disruptions next week during the daytime hours for milling operations.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, PA is the prime contractor on this $1,306,033 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8 Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

###