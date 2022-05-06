Night Paving to Begin on Route 772 in Lancaster County
Harrisburg, PA – Night paving is set to begin next week on a 2.25-mile resurfacing project on Route 772 (Manheim Street/Mount Joy Road) in Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy and Rapho townships, Lancaster County.
Weather permitting, work will begin Wednesday, May 11, and take about two weeks to complete. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane under flagging from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM. There may be delays. Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic.
This project includes base repairs, milling, paving, and drainage improvements on Route 772 from Route 230 (Main Street) in Mount Joy Borough to Route 283 in Rapho Township. Work also includes curb ramp and railroad crossing upgrades.
Motorists should expect some disruptions next week during the daytime hours for milling operations.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, PA is the prime contractor on this $1,306,033 project.
