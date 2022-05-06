Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,706 in the last 365 days.

Night Paving to Begin on Route 772 in Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – Night paving is set to begin next week on a 2.25-mile resurfacing project on Route 772 (Manheim Street/Mount Joy Road) in Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy and Rapho townships, Lancaster County. 

Weather permitting, work will begin Wednesday, May 11, and take about two weeks to complete. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane under flagging from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM. There may be delays. Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic.

This project includes base repairs, milling, paving, and drainage improvements on Route 772 from Route 230 (Main Street) in Mount Joy Borough to Route 283 in Rapho Township. Work also includes curb ramp and railroad crossing upgrades.

Motorists should expect some disruptions next week during the daytime hours for milling operations.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, PA is the prime contractor on this $1,306,033 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

###

You just read:

Night Paving to Begin on Route 772 in Lancaster County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.