Road Closure, SR 1014, Lackawaxen Township, Pike County

05/06/2022

Dunmore, PA – There will be a road closure on SR 1014 (Masthope Plank Road) Lackawaxen Township in Pike County starting on Monday, May 9th at 7:00 AM for repair work on a railroad crossing by The Central of New York Railroad. The road will re-open on Wednesday May 11th. A detour will be in place.

Traveling from Lackawaxen. - continue west on Route 590 for 3.5 miles; - turn right to continue Route 590 west; - continue west on Route 590 for 3.6 miles; - continue straight onto Welcome Lake Road; - continue Welcome Lake Road for 3.5 miles; and - the detour will end at the intersection of Welcome Lake Road and Masthope Plank Road.

Traveling to Lackawaxen. - continue south on Welcome Lake Road for 3.5 miles; - continue straight onto Route 590 east; - continue Route 590 East for 3.6 miles; - turn left to continue Route 590 east; - continue Route 590 East for 3.5 miles; and - the detour will end at the intersection of Route 590 and Masthope Plank Road.

