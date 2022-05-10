InVision Communications Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- InVision Communications has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.
After collecting data from over 3,000 submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year, comprising the top 15% of brands surveyed. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
“From day one, Rod Mickels, CEO, and I built this agency with a focus on our people,” says InVision Co-founder and Chief Culture Officer Drew Hagen. “Our employees are the heartbeat of this company; and together we have built a great company and culture. It’s what drives us to be our best at home, at work and in the communities we live. Our collective spirit helps us achieve amazing results for our partner clients, and we share quite a few laughs along the way. We live and breathe our internal motto in everything we do, Be Great. Do Good. Have Fun.”
“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”
About InVision Communications
Competing for attention is challenging, but InVision can help. A full-service audience engagement agency since 1991, we move people to action through connected experiences and integrated communications that are anchored in strategy, creativity, and technology. We proudly partner with some of the world’s most iconic brands in Technology, Health Sciences, Industrials, Gaming, Retail, and Business Consulting. Founded over 30 years ago, we were an early mover to embrace digital, successfully pivoting hundreds of programs to virtual during the pandemic. InVision is headquartered in the SF Bay Area, with offices also in New York and Chicago. We know audience attention is limited, so our stories go straight to the heart of what matters. For more information, visit www.iv.com
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
Laliv Hadar
After collecting data from over 3,000 submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year, comprising the top 15% of brands surveyed. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
“From day one, Rod Mickels, CEO, and I built this agency with a focus on our people,” says InVision Co-founder and Chief Culture Officer Drew Hagen. “Our employees are the heartbeat of this company; and together we have built a great company and culture. It’s what drives us to be our best at home, at work and in the communities we live. Our collective spirit helps us achieve amazing results for our partner clients, and we share quite a few laughs along the way. We live and breathe our internal motto in everything we do, Be Great. Do Good. Have Fun.”
“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”
About InVision Communications
Competing for attention is challenging, but InVision can help. A full-service audience engagement agency since 1991, we move people to action through connected experiences and integrated communications that are anchored in strategy, creativity, and technology. We proudly partner with some of the world’s most iconic brands in Technology, Health Sciences, Industrials, Gaming, Retail, and Business Consulting. Founded over 30 years ago, we were an early mover to embrace digital, successfully pivoting hundreds of programs to virtual during the pandemic. InVision is headquartered in the SF Bay Area, with offices also in New York and Chicago. We know audience attention is limited, so our stories go straight to the heart of what matters. For more information, visit www.iv.com
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
Laliv Hadar
InVision Communications
+1 925-280-7883
laliv.hadar@iv.com