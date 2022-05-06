Cleopatra Had Her Way The Sweetest Pet Human Friend Dance Video Contest in USA
Do you love to dance and party for good? Enter The Sweetest Pet Dance Contest Ever to win Love to Shop for Good Gift Cards. Submit a dance video of you and your pet "show off your best moves" to win (must live in the USA). The pet contest will be judged b
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring weekly video dance contest for any happy pet and sweet human friend to participate and win treats
Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring The Sweetest Dance Contest for Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends in The USA; Cleopatra Had Her Way.
Sweet participants submit dance videos with their pets; "the sweetest dance moves on video" win weekly a $10 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card. A surprise grand prize awarded every month.
The pet contest will be judged by 10 year old NJ Girl 'InaMinute' (who works on The Sweetest Gigs).
For every video submitted thru July 4th, 2022 Recruiting for Good will donate $1 to support Girls Design Tomorrow.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "Love to make a positive impact inspire your sweet human friends to dance and party for Good!"
About
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com
