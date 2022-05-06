Marker Groupe Steps Into Global
Operating in the digital advertising and software industry, Marker Groupe opens an office in London, England.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operating in the digital advertising and software industry, Marker Groupe is preparing to become one of the world leaders in its field by opening an office in London, England.
Founded in 2018, Marker Groupe; As a group company operating in the digital advertising and software industry by combining creativity and technology, its UK office began to serve in London. Marker Groupe plans to operate in the entire EMEA region, which is among its 5 year goals after the company its founded in England.
Serving more than 150 institutions in 10 countries, Marker Groupe, which is currently operating in Turkey and wants to strengthen its presence in Europe with its London office, will accelerate its overseas operations. The investment process that it wants to realize with the software project, which is planned to be operational in the near future in terms of technology, will be realized through the UK office.
With its growth-oriented brand portfolio, it offers innovative solutions in the field of Digital Media and Programmatic Advertising to many global brands, both domestic and foreign, and carries out partnership processes with leading companies in the sector such as Shopify, Insider, Taboola, Google and Meta, which operate globally in the international market.
Expressing that they have invested in London abroad, Founding Partner Mahmud Altundemir told the following about their activities: The growth of our structure, which we strengthened in Turkey, makes us much stronger. We have created a bridge between brands and the digital world on this path where we have grown by gaining speed. Thus, we opened up to the world and we serve at least 10 countries. We have taken our first step to be among the world leaders with our UK office and we are excited. As our UK office further strengthens our operations, our new venture will provide us with significant benefits during the investment process for our software project.
For more information about Marker Groupe, you can visit the website markergroupe.co.uk
