Traffic Alert for State Route 119 for Utility Relocation

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to traffic delays on State Route 119 in White Township, Indiana County on May 10, 2022 for utility relocation.

Traffic will see 15-minute rolling closures on both Northbound and Southbound State Route 119 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect delays in this area while work is being completed. Traffic shifting and flagging will be used to control traffic while completing the work.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

