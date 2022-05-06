Polaris Genomics among Endless Frontier Labs’ 21-22 Graduating Cohort of Groundbreaking Life Sciences Companies
Because of the importance of our mission, our executive team leans heavily into our military leadership experience and we spend significant time on team building and culture.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Polaris Genomics CEO Charles Cathlin
Among the Endless Frontier Labs (EFL) 2022 graduating cohort that featured 52 ground-breaking companies out of almost 800 applicants, Polaris Genomics was honored to have been selected and celebrated the program’s culmination at the Frontiers 2022 virtual event on Thursday, May 5, speaking in the Neuroscience and Mental Health presentation alongside innovative start-up peers within the Life Sciences cohort. Over a period of nine months, the Polaris executive team worked closely with EFL mentors, the EFL team and a New York University (NYU) Stern School of Business MBA student to reach this milestone.
Over the course of the program, successes to celebrate include:
- Comprehensive preparation for future fundraising rounds,
- Business mentorship and commercialization of molecular diagnostic products,
- Exposure to the NYU network, biotech investors and key opinion leaders,
- In-depth market research.
"Having the privilege of working with EFL mentors, we get the chance to supplement our team with some of the most experienced thought leaders in the life sciences field and they have helped us tremendously with our commercialization and go-to-market strategy," said Polaris Genomics CEO Charles Cathlin.
Endless Frontier Labs (EFL), a program for early-stage science and technology-based startups at New York University Stern School of Business, is structured to optimize each startup’s chance of scaling into a successful company through a goals-based mentoring process. EFL mentors are experienced entrepreneurs who have built and exited successful companies, world-renowned scientists and technical experts, and well-known venture capital and angel investors.
Throughout the program, EFL mentors work with admitted founders to set goals for the startups to accomplish and act as an informal advisory board to guide founders on how best to scale their businesses. Startups making progress are able to attract financing from investors in the program.
“Our mission is to bridge the gap between science and markets. We believe business strategy, validation by scientific peers, and connections to investors are critical for the successful commercialization of scientific breakthroughs. To that end, EFL provides founders access to an unparalleled network of business coaches, scientists, investors, and Stern MBA students to help transform their ideas into high-growth businesses,” said NYU Stern Professor Deepak Hegde, Founding Director of EFL.
ABOUT POLARIS GENOMICS
Polaris Genomics is a woman, Black, and veteran-led business powerhouse comprising respected thought leaders who aim their passion for public health and medical research toward illuminating precision innovation for the benefit of the greater good.
CORE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
- TruGen-1 is a 1003-gene panel that supports genomic research across a spectrum of neuropsychiatric conditions.
- PTS-ID genomics test provides objective information to help clinicians confidently and quickly assess patients with cortisol dysregulation associated with PTSD.
- TruNorth Platform provides comprehensive utilization of integrated data sources to create a complete picture of patient health and PTSD risk.
Our research headquarters, Endeavor Lab offers a variety of testing or assay processing capabilities, ushering a more in-depth understanding of neuropsychiatric conditions, and enabling the development of—and access to—precision diagnostics, health, and wellness.
Learn more about Polaris and its team at PolarisGenomics.com & stay connected at @PolarisGenomics and via newsletter updates.
ABOUT EFL
Endless Frontier Labs (EFL) is a nine-month program at NYU Stern for early-stage science- and technology-based startups. Startup founders are advised by serial entrepreneurs, investors, and technical mentors to accomplish individualized business goals at eight-week intervals. These goals are designed to maximize each startup’s chance of growing into a high-growth business. Startups that fail to make progress can be cut from the program at mentor discretion in order to optimize resources for startups that are excelling. Those that meet their goals are likely to attract investment from EFL mentors, as well as from one of the many venture capital firms that are represented in the program. While companies in the EFL program do not require an NYU affiliation to participate, all companies will benefit from access to and support from NYU scientists and Stern MBA students. Startups can also benefit from access to several in-kind services from EFL’s corporate partners, such as advice on intellectual property issues and related matters from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and server credits from Amazon Web Services. As EFL is a non-profit academic initiative of New York University’s Stern School of Business, EFL does not take equity or collect fees from startups. Further information and FAQ can be found at https://endlessfrontierlabs.com/.
Jen Williams
Polaris Genomics
jen@polarisgenomics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn