Temporary Boat Ramp Closure at Wellington State Park

CONTACT: Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748 Jay Martin: (603) 271-5619 May 6, 2022

Bristol, NH – The public boat access facility serving Newfound Lake at Wellington State Park in Bristol, NH, will be closing for one day to allow for the installation of a floating dock and pilings at the boat ramp. The effort is scheduled for May 11, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, please check NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program’s web page at www.fishnh.com/access for schedule updates.

During the installation, both the cartop carry-in and trailer ramps will be within the safety zone setback of the crane and work area. For this reason, the ramps will be closed and there will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve motorized boats, sail boats, canoes, kayaks, or other self- propelled watercraft during this time period. The parking area for the ramps will be closed to the public. The fee-based parking area for the beach at Wellington State Park will remain open following the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ beach operating schedule and posted rules.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit www.fishnh.com/access.