Hungarian Summit and Cultural Weekend to be Held in Daytona Beach

The international event offers something for everyone, all ages.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The public is invited to attend the Hungarian Summit and Cultural Weekend in Daytona Beach, Fla., May 12-14, 2022, where they can learn more about the Hungarian culture. The international event will feature a wide range of activities, events, and opportunities for people of all ages and include three tracks to meet the interest of those wanting to explore Hungarian business, cultural, or educational aspects. The 3-day event will be at the Museum of Arts & Sciences, located at 352 S. Nova in Daytona Beach.

"It's exciting to bring this new event to life," explains Piros Pazaurek, the event producer and Honorary Consul of Hungary of Central Florida in Daytona Beach. "It's going to be the most influential Hungarian-American event in the country. We invite everyone to come to check it out and experience the Hungarian culture."

The event focuses on giving the Hungarian community a way to showcase their culture and business interests while giving non-Hungarian members of the community a way to experience the culture. The cultural weekend will feature plenty of Hungarian food and activities for people of ages. The scheduled lineup includes:

• Thursday, May 12, 2022 – The summit kicks off with an introduction by Szabolcs Takács, the Ambassador of Hungary to the U.S. The day will include a panel discussion, networking reception, and wine tasting.

• Friday, May 13, 2022 - Day two continues with panel discussions, presentations, workshops, and free cultural events.

• Saturday, May 14, 2022 – The day will include a business, art, and education expo and cultural programs. There will be a film screening of “Toxikoma,” a concert by the University Choir of Pécs, and a concert by Bernadett Nyári, a violin virtuoso, and friends. The day will also include free cultural activities for kids, including traditional Hungarian folk games, ancient Hungarian runic alphabet, skills competition, crafts, a children’s museum, planetarium shows, and scholarship opportunities.

"This will be three days of Hungarian culture, insight, inspiration, networking, and more," added Pazaurek. "Whether you come for the business aspect, the cultural experience, or entertainment, you will be glad. This summit is an event that you will not want to miss."

The event will feature more than 75 speakers and over 70 distinguished guests. Speakers at the event include Jordan Jiloty, the managing director of government and community affairs at NASCAR, David Cornstein, the United States Ambassador to Hungary, Joanne Magley, the director of marketing and customer experience at the Daytona Beach International Airport, and D. Connie Garzon, the Volusia Business Incubator Powered by the UCFBIP manager, among others.

Ticket prices range, with free cultural events and other event-specific tickets starting at $10. To get more information about the Hungarian Summit or to purchase tickets, visit the site: https://hungariansummit.com

About Hungarian Summit

The Hungarian Summit inaugural event will be held in Daytona Beach over a three-day weekend, spanning May 12-14, 2022. The event is produced by Piros Pazaurek, an international marketing expert, a Hungarian-American, and Honorary Consul of Hungary. In addition to providing marketing services, she also promotes cultural and academic relations and acts as a notary public, assisting Hungarian citizens in consular matters. To learn more about the Hungarian Summit, visit the site at: https://hungariansummit.com

To learn more about Piros Pazaurek, visit the site: https://pirospazaurek.com