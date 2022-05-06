UM holds first workshop for students in EMBA programme

MACAU, May 6 - The University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Business Administration (FBA) recently organised the first ‘Study Trip/Group Report Workshop’ for students in its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme. During the workshop, professors from renowned universities were invited to give lectures and share their views on different management topics. Students also joined field trips to well-known enterprises and organisations in Macao and Zhuhai to gain an in-depth understanding of various industries.

The workshop covered a number of key industries in Macao and Zhuhai, including integrated resort, modern finance, cultural industries, youth innovation and entrepreneurship, high-tech agriculture, and advanced materials, as well as the development of the in-depth cooperation zone. As veteran management professionals, the students not only gained a deeper understanding of the industries, but also had the opportunity to exchange ideas with senior executives and professionals from different sectors. The students all said that they learned a lot from the workshop, while the enterprises expressed hope to maintain communication with the FBA to strengthen collaboration between themselves and universities.

The four-day workshop was led by Matthew Liu Ting-Chi, director of the Centre for Continuing Education and coordinator of the Executive Education Office of the FBA ; and Triss Liang Yongxin, administrative staff of the Executive Education Office. During the event, professors from Fudan University, the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, and Shaanxi Normal University gave online talks to the students. The three talks were titled ‘Combining History and Internet: Forging Valued Cultural Intellectual Property’, ‘Enacting Rituals to Improve Self-Control: Young Consumers in China’, and ‘Market Transition and Emerging Consumers in China’, respectively.

In addition, the students in the workshop visited MGM Cotai, Macao Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre, Melco Resorts, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) (Main Branch and Private Banking), Huafa Mall and the Read Zone Bookstore of Zhuhai Huafa Group Co Ltd, Zhuhai Beishan Dayuan, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Modern Agriculture Demonstration Park, Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute, and Nanometals Technology Co Ltd.