Third-evening drone shows will dazzle night sky as “Golden Fall Delights” tomorrow (7 May)

MACAU, May 6 - 【DST】Opening and highlights of Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022

The Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 (the “Drone Gala”) will stage shows for the third evening themed as “Golden Fall Delights” at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. tomorrow (7 May). Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the shows at Nam Van Lake area and Anim’Arte NAM VAN for a wonderful weekend.

Experience Macao in Golden Fall

The Drone Gala is themed as “Macao for All Seasons” this year and weaves together different elements such as festivals, events and unique architecture along the timeline of the four seasons. Following the nights of “Spring Rejoice” and “Fun-Tastic Summer”, the shows on the third night tomorrow (7 May) will revolve around the theme of “Golden Fall Delights”, inviting audiences to experience Macao’s aroma in fall. The two shows will be presented by partnering entities.

The first show at 8 p.m. tomorrow night (7 May) will be presented by GEG. The show will be unveiled by a magpie flying across the night sky in welcoming the autumn. Other pictures will ensue as follows: return of magpie + maple leaf, reunion of the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl on the bridge of magpies, as well as wedding proposal in front of St. Dominic’s Church in autumn. The pattern of grapes will then appear and be transformed into a 3D wine bottle. Red wine will be poured into a wine glass, followed by a dynamic gesture of toasting. Glittery stars will form the word “VIVA”. There will be a pair of dancers dancing in Lusofonia Festival, sketch of hotel architecture, Diamond Lobby of Galaxy Macau, display of peacock feathers and MAK MAK waving hand. In total, there will be twelve patterns.

SJM Resorts, S.A. will present the second show at 9:30 p.m. Dandelions will first emerge to spread love, followed by a duet of dancers and hiking on Double Ninth Festival with the backdrop of Guia Fortress. Next, Chang’e will fly to the moon on Mid-Autumn Festival, followed by a 3D lantern then spinning and transforming into a rabbit-shaped lantern. Patterns of food utensils will set off Macao’s status as a City of Gastronomy and later turn into hotel architecture. To manifest Macao as a city of events, drones will form patterns of racing car and tennis as symbols of the sports events, celebration of the National Day, a musician representing Macao International Music Festival and MAK MAK waving hand. Altogether, the show will present twelve patterns.

Themed as “Golden Fall Delights”, the shows will manifest the sparkling beauty of fall in Macao upon the sky through fusion of technology and art, setting off the destination glamour through a magical, high-tech and artistic symphony. Coupled with music and narration, the drone shows will enrich nighttime entertainment experience for residents and visitors and deepen integration across the fields of “tourism +”.

Fringe activities enjoy popularity

The fringe activities for the Drone Gala will continue as follows: Big Big Drone Exhibition is showcasing a 5-meter-long gigantic drone under the white canopy at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. until 8 May. “Macao for All Seasons” Photography Contest and “Drone Sky Art” Formation Design Contest welcome entries from residents and visitors from 1 – 31 May 2022. The online prize-giving game for the Drone Gala has engaged many enthusiastic participants. The public can save and redeem reward points for prizes and special offers as well as join the lucky draw, which encourages spending in communities, a boon for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Strict compliance with pandemic prevention guidelines

Upon admission to the designated audience area from Anim’Arte NAM VAN to the vicinity of the great white canopy by the lake, spectators are required to present their green Macao Health Code, scan the venue code, undergo temperature checks and maintain social distance, as well as to wear masks throughout the time on site. Audience can also enjoy the shows on TDM – Macao TV Channel, TDM Entertainment TV Channel and HD Channel No. 3 of Macau Cable TV with the synchronized music and narration streaming from TDM - Radio Macao's Chinese Channel (FM100.7) every scheduled evening.

All performers and staffers who participate in this event will fulfill the requirements of the “Prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia – Advice on the Management of Collective Festive Events, and Recreational and Sports Activities” issued by Health Bureau, i.e. having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or taken a nucleic acid test for COVID-19.

Adverse weather contingency plan

The functions, performance and connectivity of drones are subject to variations in wind speed and rainfall rate. The shows can take place under suitable conditions at the wind speed of 31 – 40 km/hour or below without any rainfall. MGTO will consider the weather forecast of the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau and assess the actual situation. If the situation requires postponement or cancellation of the shows, the Office will seek to announce the news to the public as soon as possible.

Temporary traffic restrictions

Vehicle access limitation will be implemented on the show days along the section of Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van (lanes by the lakeside) (adjustments may be made in accord with actual situations). Pedestrians will be prohibited from accessing the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge during the shows on 7 and 8 May.

The Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 is organized by MGTO with four co-organizers including Municipal Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Transport Bureau and Civil Aviation Authority, as well as six partner entities including Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wynn, Sands China Ltd., Galaxy Entertainment Group, SJM Resorts, S.A. and MGM. TDM and Macau Cable TV are supporting entities for the event. For more information about the event, please visit MGTO’s website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/.

During the Drone Gala, the Office will solicit opinions by questionnaire survey. Visitors and residents are welcome to fill out the survey on the website: https://eservice.macaotourism.gov.mo/survey-drone-gala-2022/?lang=en.

MGTO will continue to present a variety of spectacular events and activities for residents and visitors and join hands with different sectors to steer Macao’s tourism industry towards diversification, innovation and sustainability, not just deepening cross-sector integration of “tourism +” but also enriching travelers’ experience in Macao.