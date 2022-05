CUBIQ FOODS cierra una nueva ronda de financiación para sus actividades de expansión y globalización

About

Dr. Raquel Revilla and the entrepreneurs Andrés Montefeltro and Jordi Bladé started the Barcelona-based company in late 2018 : Cubiq Foods | Natural Ingredients Evolved It leads in the future of nutrition via three distinct processes; a novel oil/water emulsion, omega-3 micro-encapsulation techniques, and the first cell-culture platform for specialty fats (cell-based Omega-3). We produce and sell at scale to European customers and license production to larger producers worldwide. We also run the first cell-culture platform for specialty fats (cell-based Omega-3) to produce high-quality omega-3’s in a sustainable, scalable way. Sustainable, healthy ingredients are integral to our solutions and the creative Cubiq Foods teams have extensive R&D facilities set up, ready to collaborate with traditional processed-food producers, plant-based innovators, and other future-food entrepreneurs. GO!Drop is a structured vegetable oil and water emulsion to swap out for palm oil or coconut oil. GO!Mega3 is a micro-encapsulated Algae oil Omega-3 (DHA+EPA) that guarantees the correct healthy absorption without altering the original flavor of the food product. Go!Mega3 delivers a complete 250mg recommended daily dose for enhanced health at any age. The company evolves natural ingredients into customized solutions for a wide range of food-producing partners. Our innovative platforms can tune for hardness, texture, and flavor as well as fat content in bespoke product applications. Please enquire for more info, CEO, Andrés Montefeltro is available for interviews, May 2022 and says: “A quest for sustainability has started; producing food with less dependence on scarce ingredients, looking at the nutritional aspect, improving juiciness and consumer experience which is becoming mandatory in new food product development. CUBIQ FOODS is developing ingredients and processes to help food producers succeed and lead in the evolving food chain.”

