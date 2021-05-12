Meet Spanish Innovators Cubiq Foods and Go!Drop® a New Fat Replacer for Healthier Protein Consumption

Our team supports the growth of healthy, sustainable, nutritious processed foods. Manufacturers seeking the best in delicious healthier fats are invited to sample and customize our services.”
— Andrés Montefeltro CEO and co-founder of CUBIQ FOODS

BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUBIQ FOODS is a Spanish business established in 2019 to transform natural ingredients into customized solutions for a wide range of food manufacturing partners.

CUBIQ FOODS produces and sells products at scale to European customers and it licenses production to other worldwide operators. The company has innovative platforms that tune for hardness, texture, and flavor as well as fat content in bespoke product applications.

A team of CUBIQ FOODS researchers is collaborating with traditional meat and dairy food producers, plant-based innovators, and alt-protein future-food entrepreneurs.

By 2035, every tenth portion of protein is likely to be an alternative. BCG reports that alternative proteins and the addressable conventional protein market will be worth 741 million tons.
To meet this growth and high demand, CUBIQ FOODS has a mission to improve nutritional profiles using sustainable, healthy ingredients developed on-site at their extensive R&D facilities in Barcelona.

Natural Ingredients Evolved
The latest CUBIQ FOODS product, Go!Drop® emulsion of veg oil and water is stabilized with vegan ingredients to replace the fatty component in processed foods. Put simply, a manufacturer can swap to this sustainable product to reduce the product calories while retaining the same taste and texture. You can also replace animal fats in meat-based products with Go!Drop®. In fact, this ingredient can reduce the total fats by 30 percent and cut saturated fats by 80 percent - Go!Drop® is a win-win!

Why is Go!Drop® better?
This vegetable oil emulsion contains between 40% and 50% water, which reduces the caloric content, (the amount of total fat, and saturated fats) to significantly improve the nutritional profile of the product. Go!Drop® has a melting point above 80 Celsius, as well as behaving like an animal fat in terms of visual appearance, bite, and mouthfeel. These features leave the original product profile unchanged, making it the best replacement for animal fat and coconut oil in new generation foods.

The consumption of alternative proteins will reach almost 100 Mio Tn in the next fifteen years, driven by a growing interest in healthy, sustainable, and nutritious novel processed foods. (The fat replacer market will follow at the same pace - an amazing opportunity for CUBIQ FOODS)

BCG report link - https://www.bcg.com/publications/2021/the-benefits-of-plant-based-meats
THE GOOD FOOD INSTITUTE research link - https://gfi.org/marketresearch/
Plant-based food sales grew almost 2.5x faster than total food sales from 2018 to 2020. GFI report that the retail market for plant-based foods is worth $7 billion, up from $5.5 billion in 2019. Plant-based food dollar sales grew 43 percent in the past two years.

Sarah Morgan
BN1 communications
+44 7789 956966
SarahBN1@iCloud.com

Contact
Sarah Morgan
BN1 communications
+44 7789 956966 SarahBN1@iCloud.com
Company/Organization
CUBIQ FOODS
C/PALAUTORDERA, 24
Granollers, 08401
Spain
+34 655 21 91 91
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Dr. Raquel Revilla and the entrepreneurs Andrés Montefeltro and Jordi Bladé started the Barcelona-based company in late 2018 : Cubiq Foods | Natural Ingredients Evolved | We lead in the future of nutrition via three distinct processes; a novel oil/water emulsion, omega-3 micro-encapsulation techniques, and the first cell-culture platform for specialty fats (cell-based Omega-3).  We produce and sell at scale to European customers and license production to larger producers worldwide. We also run the first cell-culture platform for specialty fats (cell-based Omega-3) to produce high-quality omega-3’s in a sustainable, scalable way. Our vision extends to the development of vegan cheese and yogurt formulas by replacing coconut oil and introducing fermentation. Sustainable, healthy ingredients are integral to our solutions; the creative Cubiq Foods teams have extensive R&D facilities set up, ready to collaborate with traditional processed-food producers, plant-based innovators, and other future-food entrepreneurs. NEW CUBIQ FOODS PRODUCTS IN 2021: Go!Drop is a structured vegetable oil and water emulsion to swap out for palm oil or coconut oil. Go!Mega3 is a micro-encapsulated Algae oil Omega-3 (DHA+EPA) that guarantees the correct healthy absorption without altering the original flavor of the food product. Go!Mega3 delivers a complete 250mg recommended daily dose for enhanced health at any age.  The company evolves natural ingredients into customized solutions for a wide range of food-producing partners. Our innovative platforms can tune for hardness, texture, and flavor as well as fat content in bespoke product applications. Please enquire for more info.

