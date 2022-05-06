It's Floyd Cooper Day!
Schools, libraries and bookstores across America are celebrating the life and work of the great children's book author and illustrator, Floyd Cooper.USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children’s Book Council and Every Child a Reader, in partnership with Bookshop.org, KidLit TV, The Brown Bookshelf, The African American Children's Book Project, the Highlights Foundation, and the Dollywood Foundation, are proud to announce the first annual Floyd Cooper Day., May 6, 2022.
This annual celebration on the last day of the 103rd Children's Book Week will include eleven original videos; a display contest for schools, libraries, and bookstores; a major social media campaign (#FloydCooperDay); an online list of Floyd Cooper’s books and teachers’ guides; an online reading by Dolly Parton; bookstore and library events; and a major online book promotion by Bookshop.org.
KidLit TV has produced original videos of Crystal Allen, Tameka Fryer Brown, Judy Allen Dodson, Patti Gauch, Nikki Grimes, Leah Henderson, Cheryl Willis Hudson & Wade Hudson, Sharon Langley, Torrey Maldonado, Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich, Charles Smith, Don Tate, and Carole Boston Weatherford reading from their favorite Floyd Cooper books for viewing in classrooms, libraries, and bookstores. Crystal Allen’s reading was filmed on the steps of Ashton Hall in Galveston, TX, on the day now celebrated every year since 1865 as Juneteenth, the subject of one of Mr. Cooper’s books.
Several bookstore and library events will take place, notably readings of his Floyd’s books by local authors, reflections, and a book giveaway of his titles (to the first 20 attendees) at the Philadelphia Free Library Chestnut Hill Branch at 3 PM. The event is sponsored by The African American Children’s Book Project and The Literary Cafe Books & Events.
On the evening of May 6, a special encore presentation of the award-winning "Goodnight with Dolly" online series which will feature Dolly reading Floyd's "Max and The Tag-Along Moon.” A new in-memoriam to Floyd will close out this presentation. All of this will be available at DollyParton.com.
All information and resources are now available at www.EveryChildaReader.net
About Every Child a Reader
Every Child a Reader is a 501(c)(3) literacy charity whose popular national programs include Children’s Book Week, the longest-running literacy initiative in the country, celebrating 103 years in 2022; the Kids’ Book Choice Awards, the only national book awards chosen solely by children and teens; Get Caught Reading, a classroom poster project: and the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program, in partnership with the Library of Congress.
About the Children’s Book Council
The Children’s Book Council (CBC) is the nonprofit trade association of children’s book publishers in North America, dedicated to supporting the industry and promoting children’s books and reading. The CBC offers children’s publishers the opportunity to work together on issues of importance to the industry at large, including educational programming, diversity advocacy, and partnerships with national organizations. The CBC promotes a culture of reading in communities by creating reading lists and other free materials, supporting book award programs, and more.
