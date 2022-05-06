MarketsandMarkets EV INFRASTRUCTURE Crystal Ball Event - Unfolding the Roadmap to the Electric Vehicle Revolution
Discussing the opportunities & development cycle of the EV Infrastructure Industry!PUNE, MH, INDIA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive industry stands on the cusp of an imminent change of guard. The drastic effects of climate change & our wayward consumption of fossil fuels requires a massive reduction in humanity’s carbon footprint. Electric Vehicles were expected to actively aid in this transformation but their arrival as mainstays was never expected this early.
Evolving technologies have provided us the capability to design & implement the architecture & infrastructure needed to transition from fuel-based vehicles to electric, across the globe.
The EV Infrastructure market is predicted to surpass a valuation of over US$ 100 Billion by 2027 with plentiful opportunities for companies across the world to play a major role in its development.
The MARKETSANDMARKETS EV INFRASTRUCTURE CRYSTAL BALL EVENT scheduled for the 24th of May 2022 aims to explore this very niche. We aim to delve deep into the current & future trends, applications, top disruptions & the potential utilities of the EV eco-system.
A 90-MINUTE, VIRTUAL PANEL comprising of industry stalwarts & innovation leaders sharing their knowledgeable insights.
NOTEWORTHY TOPICS OF DISCUSSION & TAKEWAYS
• Fast charging stations are the need of the hour. Key developments in this area?
• What steps can be taken to build an integrated infrastructure for Electric Cars & Commercial Vehicles?
• Strategies to increase the role of renewable energy in EV charging infrastructure.
• Wireless charging could potentially be the most lucrative technology for EV charging? How quickly will it impact & help transform the EV ecosystem?
• The roadmap to standardization of key components & the possible integration of AI & usability of smart grids with EV charging stations.
CONFIRMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• Amy Dobrikova, VP of Fleet Solutions, BlinkCharging
• Kyle Williams, Head of EV & ESS Services, Pearce Renewables
• Vincent Halma, Senior VP, Regional Head North America, SSI SCHAFER
CRYSTAL BALL EVENTS - 20 Is The New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, which are currently considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving digitalization of the globe progresses.
