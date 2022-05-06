Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Market Developments In Technology Is Gaining Popularity In The Healthcare Industry

Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technologically advanced minimally invasive surgery (MIS) devices with improvements in image guidance, fiber-optics, mini dental implants, and robotic control systems are increasingly opted by patients to treat medical conditions such as aneurysms, cardiac procedures, dental and spinal procedures. Less-invasive surgical procedures with enhanced capabilities in the areas of imaging, micromachining, robotic equipment and components, software systems, and others are becoming popular in the healthcare industry. For instance, video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS), is a minimally invasive surgical procedure performed to completely remove an organ of the human body to treat traumatic injury, infection, or cancer in the lungs. VATS is performed using a video camera where a small tube called a thoracoscope to which the camera is connected, is inserted through a small incision between the ribs. Furthermore, imaging technology involved in MIS, virtual reality (VR) is becoming a significant area of development. Other MIS techniques are applied to perform surgeries such as single-site laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgeries, needlescopic surgery, cardiac and spinal surgeries, and others.

The global minimal invasive surgery devices market size is expected to grow from $26.04 billion in 2021 to $28.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The global minimal invasive surgery device market share is expected to grow to $36.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%.

The increasing awareness for minimally invasive surgeries among people is driving the minimally invasive surgery devices market. The minimally invasive surgeries require less/tiny cuts in the skin as compared to traditional surgical methods and aid in lesser pain, short hospital stay, less scarring, minimized chances of bleeding and infections, and low tissue damage. According to the German Heart Surgery Report, the heart operations using ECC (extracorporeal circulation) declined due to achievement of established innovations in minimally invasive therapeutic options in heart surgeries. Furthermore, 51.1% of heart valve operations performed out of the total cardiac surgical procedures in Germany were through the single-valve procedure, out of which 38.5% of them were through minimal invasive heart surgeries. According to the minimal invasive surgery devices market forecast, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) will increase the demand for the market.

Major players covered in the global minimal invasive surgery devices industry are Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers, Smith & Nephew Plc., Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon Inc, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

TBRC’s global minimal invasive surgery devices market research report is segmented by product type into handheld instruments, inflation devices, cutter instruments, guiding devices, electrosurgical devices, auxiliary devices, monitoring and visualization devices, by application into laparoscopy, cardiovascular, cosmetic surgery, orthopedic surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, neurosurgery, urology, others, by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), research institutes.



Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Handheld Instruments, Inflation Devices, Cutter Instruments, Guiding Devices, Electrosurgical Devices, Auxiliary Devices, Monitoring & Visualization Devices), By Application (Laparoscopy, Cardiovascular, Cosmetic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Obstetrics And Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery, Urology, Other Applications), By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS), Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

